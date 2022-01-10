TTWO Stock: Take-Two To Buy Zynga In Video Game Merger

Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) on Monday announced its plan to buy Zynga (ZNGA) in a cash-and-stock deal worth $12.7 billion. Zynga stock soared on the news but TTWO stock tumbled.







Take-Two says the deal will bolster its business in mobile games, the fastest-growing segment of the interactive entertainment industry.

New York City-based Take-Two is best known for console and PC game franchises such as “Grand Theft Auto,” “Red Dead Redemption” and “NBA 2K.” San Francisco-based Zynga makes mobile games such as “Empires & Puzzles,” “Merge Dragons,” “Words With Friends” and “Zynga Poker.”

Take-Two will pay a total value of $9.86 per share for Zynga, including $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of TTWO stock. The transaction represents a 64% premium to Zynga’s closing share price on Friday.

TTWO Stock Sinks, Zynga Soars

In morning trades on the stock market today, Zynga stock rocketed 46.4% to 8.78. Meanwhile, TTWO stock plunged 12.6% to 143.79.

TTWO stock and other video game stocks surged during the first four quarters of the Covid-19 pandemic. Consumers spent more on home entertainment during stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus crisis. But sales slowed as the economy reopened thanks to the availability of Covid vaccines.

IBD’s Computer Software-Gaming industry group ranks No. 179 out of 197 groups that IBD tracks. TTWO stock ranks fifth out of 21 stocks in the group, according to IBD Stock Checkup. It has a subpar IBD Composite Rating of 47 out of 99. IBD’s Composite Rating is a blend of key fundamental and technical metrics to help investors gauge a stock’s strengths. The best growth stocks have a Composite Rating of 90 or better.

TTWO stock hit a record high of 214.91 on Feb. 8, 2021. It has been consolidating for the past 11 months.

