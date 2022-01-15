Tsunami Advisory Shakes Up Southern California, But All Appears Well – The Hamden Journal

It’s not a great beach day in Southern California. But there’s no reason to panic at reports that a tsunami caused by a Tonga underwater volcanic eruption may hit.

Government officials have issued an advisory that indicates residents should stay away from the famous Southern California beaches today. Waves of one to two feet are expected in parts of the region. But so far, widespread inundation or flooding is not expected.

Bottom line: Stay away from the shore as much as you can, and don’t go swimming, because strong current are expected, the National Weather Service said.

Minor tsunami activity began this morning around 7:30 AM. The activity is expected to continue for hours. So far, reports of devastating waves or destruction haven’t been received.