Orange County Authorities Issue Tsunami Warning in Huntington Beach Flyover

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department issued a tsunami warning as they flew over Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday, January 15, warning locals to move away from the water and beach.All Orange County coastal areas, including beaches, harbors, and piers, were closed by order of the sheriff on Saturday as tsunami waves triggered by a volcanic eruption near Tonga reached the west coast of the United States.As of approximately 8 am PST the National Weather Service had recorded a sea surge of just under a foot in Monterey, California.Tsunami warnings were also issued for areas in the pacific, including Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Credit: @patti_eckert via Storyful