TSMC Stock Surges After Warren Buffett Unveils $4.1 Billion Stake

Taiwan Semiconductor  (TSM) – Get Free Report shares surged higher Tuesday after billionaire investors Warren Buffett revealed a $4 billion stake in the world’s biggest contract chipmaker after the close of trading on Monday.

Securities and Exchange Commission filings show Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B investment vehicle owns $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semi (TSMC) stock, or around 60.1 million of the group’s American depositary shares, as of September 30.

Last month, TSMC posted its strongest quarterly profits in two years, with net profits for the three months ending in September of T$280.9 billion on revenues of $20.23 billion, but struck a downbeat note for the chip sector heading into 2023.