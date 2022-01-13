Text size





TSMC stock was up 0.15% Thursday in Taiwan.

AFP via Getty Images









Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing



Thursday reported a 16.4% jump in net profit for the last quarter of 2021, on a sales jump of 21.2% from the same quarter of 2020.

Revenue at the world’s largest contract chip maker (ticker: TSM), and a major supplier of





Apple



(AAPL) or





Qualcomm



(QCOM), was boosted by enormous demand for the company’s chips, on the back of increased use of smartphones, home computers, and other technological gadgets during the Covid-19 pandemic.