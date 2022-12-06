TSMC Plans $40 Billion US Investment As Biden Visits Arizona Plant

TSMC Plans $40 Billion US Investment As Biden Visits Arizona Plant

Taiwan Semiconductor  (TSM) – Get Free Report, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, is set to unveil plans for a second manufacturing site in Arizona Tuesday, taking its overall U.S. investment to more than $40 billion.

TSMC, as it is often known, will host President Joe Biden at its plant in Phoenix later today as moves towards making the $12 billion facility — which is expected to create around 1,600 U.S.-based job — fully operational by 2024. 

TSMC is also expected to begin processing some of Apple’s  (AAPL) – Get Free Report new A-series and M-series chips at the new plant, with reports of plans to double overall capacity to around 40,000 wafers per month. 