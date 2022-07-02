Tsitsipas leads Kyrgios after Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff knocked and Rafa Nadal underway

Rafael Nadal and the match between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas highlight the late action on Day 6 at Wimbledon after an afternoon of upsets at SW19.

World No 1 Iga Swiatek is out after Alize Cornet snapped her 37-match win streak with a 6-4 6-2 victory. It came after Coco Gauff was eliminated by Amanda Anisimova, who clinched a 6-7 6-2 6-1 win over her fellow American.

Earlier, Katie Boulter faced Harmony Tan in the opening match of the day on Court No 2 and was thrashed 6-1 6-1 in just 51 minutes. Tan, who shocked Serena Williams with a memorable win in the opening round, blitzed the Brit as she surged to victory.

Liam Broady is also out after a straight sets defeat to the impressive Alex De Minaur – Boulter’s boyfriend – who saw off a late fight from the 28-year-old British wildcard to take a 6-4 6-4 7-6 win.

Elsewhere, Kyrgios faces Tsitsipas in a blockbuster clash last up on Court No 1. Kyrgios produced a faultless performance to destroy Filip Krajinovic in the second round and a shock could be on the cards if the fiery Australian can get in the zone once again.

Follow all the action from day six, including live updates and results from the All England Club

Wimbledon 2022 live updates

Day 6 at Wimbledon – third round singles action concludes

Nick Kyrgios faces Stefanos Tsitsipas with Rafael Nadal on Centre

No 1 seed Iga Swiatek shocked by Alize Cornet on Court No 1

Coco Gauff knocked out by Amanda Anisimova on Centre

Liam Broady loses in straight sets to Alex De Minaur on Court No 1

Katie Boulter demolished by Harmony Tan in 51 minutes

Full order of play

Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios 1-0 Stefanos Tsitsipas* (6-7)

18:54

Second set underway and playing in the same fashion as in the first, Kyrgios rattles through his service game with few problems.

He received a warning there between sets too.

Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios 6-7 Stefanos Tsitsipas (0-1)

18:51

Tiebreak then for the first set.

Tsitsipas hits one central which Kyrgios cannot react to after the bounce, with the Australian’s serve then proving too hot to handle in the first instance – before a double fault shows the first chink in his armour.

Kyrgios chases the point and is left frustrated next time out, but Tsitsipas then goes long to give up his advantage – but not for long as he finally finds a perfect return of serve to go 4-2 up.

More antics from Kygrios don’t tilt Tsitsipas’ focus and a beauty of a shot makes it five, with two serves to take the set. He gets one, not the other, but after a challenge it’s overturned and that’s the set!

Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios 6-6 Stefanos Tsitsipas*

18:44

Now, can Kyrgios refocus and serve to stay in the set?

Yes is the emphatic answer – another ace to wrap it up after Tsitsipas was utterly unable to get any measure of control on his returns, hitting them wide and into the net.

All square at 6-6.

Wimbledon: *Nick Kyrgios 5-6 Stefanos Tsitsipas

18:42

A double fault from Tsitsipas, but then Kyrgios slaps one into the net on the next rally.

It goes to deuce and another ace gives the Greek the edge, then he finally wraps it up with a fine finish after an error on the previous point.

Kyrgios is fuming with the umpire for a call given long. “He says sorry and it’s all good? He’s got one line to call! There’s mistakes every single match and we just have to deal with it.”

Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios 5-5 Stefanos Tsitsipas*

18:36

15-0, 30-0, 40-0, ace.

Unstoppable service games from Kyrgios right now, that was brilliant.

36 minutes on the clock and we’re locked at five apiece.

Wimbledon: *Nick Kyrgios 4-5 Stefanos Tsitsipas

18:34

Equally as quick! Some great serves from the Greek and he wraps it up with an ace.

If he can manage to break Kyrgios next time out then the set is his, but there has been little evidence so far of either player giving up the advantage.

Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios 4-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas*

18:32

New balls. Kyrgios sends his first serve into the corner, Tsitsipas returns, Kyrgios fires it straight to the opposite corner for the point. Smooth and very accurate.

Another clean forehand makes it 30-15, then a 130mph ace follows and his next serve is only returned into the net. Yet another really rapid service game from the Aussie.

Wimbledon: *Nick Kyrgios 3-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

18:28

Tsitsipas gives Kyrgios a bit of a runaround in the next game after initially falling behind, the Australian firing one wide down the line to level it at 30-30.

A superb return immediately afterwards though gives Kyrgios break point, but Tsitsipas batters in two big serves which cannot be returned and it’s 4-3.

Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios 3-3 Stefanos Tsitsipas*

18:24

Cheeky! Kyrgios goes 40-0 up and then serves through his legs, just over the net and too short for Tsitsipas to react quickly enough!

More cheers and a few jeers from the fans that time.

Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios 2-3 Stefanos Tsitsipas*

18:22

Two quickfire games, both players hold serve and we’re as you were, Tsitsipas leading and Kyrgios serving.

Sonego vs Nadal will be getting underway soon in the other men’s singles game on Centre Court.

Wimbledon: *Nick Kyrgios 1-2 Stefanos Tsitsipas

18:15

Tsitsipas tries to hit back in similar style with a couple of big serves but he’s not quite as on point.

Kyrgios then entertains the crowd by faking to hit a shot which was obviously long, draws the applause and takes it to deuce.

Then it’s much more orthodox, if brilliant, to hit a passing shot across court for advantage – but eventually Tsitsipas prevails and holds serve.

Iga Swiatek crashes out of Wimbledon as Alize Cornet ends 37-match win streak

18:10

Iga Swiatek is out of Wimbledon and in truth it had been coming. The World No 1’s dominant streak at the top of the game comes to an end at 37 matches, as Alize Cornet seized the opportunity and exploited Swiatek’s hesitancy on the grass courts of SW19. Swiatek’s arrival at the All England Club came with the warning that she had yet to settle onto the surface and the 21-year-old had been a different player this week to the one who had conquered all before her on the clay at the French Open last month.

For Cornet, the 6-4 6-2 victory sealed another upset over a World No 1 at Wimbledon, eight years on from stunning Serena Williams in a match that also took place on Court No 1. Cornet was a problematic opponent for Swiatek from the start and revealed that she had taken confidence from the Pole’s struggles in the early matches against Jana Fett and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove. “I knew I could do it,” Cornet admitted. “If there was ever a moment to beat her, it was now on grass.”

Iga Swiatek crashes out of Wimbledon as Alize Cornet ends 37-match win streak

Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios 1-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas*

18:07

A real back-and-forth second game too with both looking to send big hits to the baseline. Kyrgios’ powerful serve earns him advantage and the exact same process makes it 1-1 after eight minutes.

Wimbledon: *Nick Kyrgios 0-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas

18:04

Ok, time to turn focus to the men’s singles and the game of the day, maybe of the tournament. Let’s see how two of the games outspoken characters get on!

Tsitsipas quickly takes the first couple of points and is 40-15 up after a first real rally.

Kyrgios then forces his opponent onto the backfoot to push back to deuce and an unforced error into the net for advantage and a fast break point.

Tsitsipas holds his nerve though and his serve too.

Wimbledon latest scores and order of play

17:50

A quick reminder – that was Alize Cornet knocking out world No1 Iga Swiatek, 6-4, 6-2.

Elsewhere in the women’s singles, Martic is also through after beating Pegula (6-2 7-6), while Badosa has taken the first set 7-5 against Kvitova.

In the men’s, Kyrgios against Tsitsipas starts momentarily on Court 1 and Sonego vs Nadal will follow at around 6pm on Centre Court.

17:46

Here’s what Alize Cornet had to say on court straight after her victory:

“This kind of match is what drives me, I knew I could do it. If there’s a moment you can beat her it’s now on grass and I was really focused. I have the best team by my side!

“I need to process it, I feel like I’m still playing. I’m like a good wine – a French wine always ages well! I’m playing one of the best seasons of my career, having a lot of fun and still very motivated.”

World No 1 Iga Swiatek crashes out of Wimbledon as Alize Cornet ends 37-match win streak

17:40

World No 1 Iga Swiatek is out of Wimbledon after a straight sets defeat to Alize Cornet in the third round.

The defeat is Swiatek’s first in 38 matches, a run that stretches back to February, and comes after an error-strewn performance on Court No 1.

Cornet, ranked 37 in the world, broke Swiatek twice to race into an early to lead in the opening set and did not look back.

Although the 21-year-old Swiatek responded by breaking Corner early in the second set, the Frenchwoman stormed back to win 6-4 6-2 and advance to the fourth round.

Full report from Jamie Braidwood at Wimbledon:

Iga Swiatek crashes out of Wimbledon as Alize Cornet ends 37-match win streak

Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek 2-6 Alize Cornet (4-6, 2-6) – SWIATEK IS OUT OF WIMBLEDON

17:34

Alize Cornet comes out to serve for the match, against the world No1.

The Frenchwoman quickly takes the first two points including an ace, before a clearly out-of-sorts Swiatek sends yet another shot wide.

Three match points for Cornet – she only needs one!

Game, set and match!

Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek 2-5 Alize Cornet* (4-6)

17:31

What can Swiatek come up with as a response?

An absolute belter of an ace is the answer, 109mph. She follows that up with a smash which Cornet reads brilliantly and returns – and the second volley is whacked long!

An ironic smile from Swiatek reveals her frustration and the errors keep coming with another long shot…and another.

It’s another break for Cornet!

Wimbledon: *Iga Swiatek 2-4 Alize Cornet (4-6)

17:28

A key game if Cornet can hold her serve, then.

She starts well with two powerful serves, Swiatek unable to return with any venom, before the Pole sends another shot long for 40-0.

Swiatek pulls one back but a beauty of a lob ends it and that’s Cornet just two games away from the upset of the Championships!

Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek 2-3 Alize Cornet* (4-6)

17:24

Well, is the pressure getting to Swiatek here?

Cornet takes the first two points and a 25th unforced error from the Pole then makes it 0-40.

To her credit she hits back with a fine rally in the next point, but Cornet then absolutely hammers a return down the line and claims another break!

Wimbledon: *Iga Swiatek 2-2 Alize Cornet (4-6)

17:20

Drop shots in danger of being renamed after Cornet at this rate. Another beauty opens the scoring in her serve game, before her fleet footwork across the court forces Swiatek into a series of volleys – and the last one she should put away with ease, but instead sends it into the net for 30-0.

Another mis-hit and another overhit return for Swiatek and it’s 2-2. Great work from Cornet.

Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek 2-1 Alize Cornet* (4-6)

17:16

That was looking far more routine for the Pole. Very little fuss bout her second game serving this set until she sends a forehand long for 40-30.

Then a big rally ends in a moment of magic from Cornet as she returns a drop shot volley just over the net to make it deuce – and she keeps her composure to deliver a fine finish and immediately break back.

Wimbledon: *Iga Swiatek 2-0 Alize Cornet (4-6)

17:11

Some tremendous tennis being played here by both players. Swiatek shows good footwork to win the early points before Cornet sends one into the net from the baseline to give her opponent two break points.

She saves one, but not the next, sending a forehand shot too long and out to hand Swiatek the upper hand.

Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek 1-0 Alize Cornet* (4-6)

17:06

Great anticipation from Cornet to fire back from a tough angle and win an early point. A couple of Swiatek backhands into the corner soon turns matters around before Cornet forces deuce.

A mis-hit from Cornet leaves the world No1 at advantage, but a beauty of a drop-shot on the return of the next serve levels matters again.

Iga Swiatek was not to be denied though and a powerful series of shots finally gets her over the line – over eight minutes for that superb first game of the second set!

Wimbledon latest updates

16:57

A quick check on the scores elsewhere before our second set gets underway here:

Petra Martic is a set up against Jessica Pegula and 3-2 up in the second, that’s on Court 3. They’ve recently started on Centre Court, where Petra Kvitova is a break up on Paula Badosa.

In the men’s singles, Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas gets underway in about half an hour, with Sonego vs Nadal soon after.

Wimbledon: *Iga Swiatek 4-6 Alize Cornet – Cornet takes the opening set!

16:52

The backhand from Swiatek goes wide and moves Cornet two points away. Swiatek then nets on the Cornet second serve and it brings up two set points at 40-15.

Cornet then clips the baseline and as Swiatek rockets into the sky, Cornet controls the smash to take the opener!

Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek 4-5 Alize Cornet*

16:48

Swiatek with the sliced ace down the middle, followed by another ace out wide that just clipped the line.

It takes the hold and there is now pressure on Cornet as she serves for the first set.

Wimbledon: *Iga Swiatek 3-5 Alize Cornet

16:44

Swiatek edges ahead at 0-15 on the Cornet serve, and then nets after a brilliant drop shot from Cornet! Swiatek had the chance as she went for the angle.

Cornet then nets on the backhand down the line but she responds well to lands the forehand crosscourt to move ahead 40-30.

And she moves a step closer to the opening set after Swiatek floats a forehand long.

Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek 3-4 Alize Cornet*

16:37

Swiatek faces pressure on her serve at 15-30 after another couple of errors but finds the first serves and Cornet can’t reply.

Smash from Swiatek seals the hold.

Wimbledon: *Iga Swiatek 2-4 Alize Cornet

16:34

Swiatek steps into the net well to put away the forehand winner against the Cornet serve and bring up break point.

But Cornet replies to deny Swiatek, and then nudges the volley onto the line after Swiatek had the chance to pass.

Swiatek pulls the forehand wide and the Frenchwoman gets the hold.

Wimbledon: *Iga Swiatek 2-3 Alize Cornet

16:25

It’s been another stuttering start from World No 1 Iga Swiatek as Alize Cornet races into a 3-0 lead with two early breaks.

But the Pole shows some signs of life as she whips a forehand winner into the corner to pull a break back and then holds serve to love.

Another forehand winner from Swiatek as she looks to settle.

*Iga Swiatek 1-3 Alize Cornet

16:24

Is there an upset brewing on Centre Court? Women’s No 1 seed Iga Swiatek conceded an early double break to veteran French star Alize Cornet to fall 3-0 behind.

A lengthy fourth game saw both women have chances to win it but Swiatek eventually claimed it at the third time of asking to get one of the breaks back.

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff knocked out of Wimbledon as Amanda Anisimova seals three-set comeback

16:16

Coco Gauff suffered a third-round exit at Wimbledon after she went down 6-7 (4) 6-2 6-1 on Centre Court to fellow American Amanda Anisimova.

French Open runner-up Gauff was able to win a hard-fought opener on a tie-break but could not keep up with the level of the 20th seed after.

Anisimova, who won the 2017 US Open junior final between the duo, clinched victory with a backhand winner to make the last 16 at the All England Club for the first time.

Coco Gauff knocked out of Wimbledon as Amanda Anisimova seals three-set comeback

Scores from around the grounds

16:11

A few latest scores for you as well. 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep is well on her way into the fourth round as she took the first set 6-4 against Magdalena Frech of Poland and is a break up early in the second.

On Court No 1, the No 1 seed Iga Swiatek is taking on talented Frenchwoman Alize Cornet. Cornet has got an early break in the opening set but a long way to go there. We’ll keep you up to date with everything going on and start to focus on the Swiatek contest shortly.

Results from around the grounds

16:08

A few results to catch you up on while we focused on the Centre and Court 1 drama.

Botic van de Zandschulp has eliminated veteran Richard Gasquet 7-5 2-6 7-6 6-1 and 11th seed Taylor Fritz cruised past Alex Molcan in straight sets.

Another American, Brandon Nakashima downed Daniel Galan 6-4 6-4 6-1 but Jack Sock went down to Jason Kubler in a five-set thriller 6-3 4-6 5-7 7-6 6-3

Alex De Minaur sees off spirited Liam Broady to reach Wimbledon fourth round

15:58

After reaching new ground at Wimbledon, Liam Broady could not find a way past Alex De Minaur but with that there is no disgrace, writes Jamie Braidwood.

There are few players harder to put away than the Australian and in rattling off a 6-3 6-4 7-5 win on Court No 1, De Minaur produced a series of stunning chase downs and recoveries to leave the British wildcard with no answers.

Backed by a deceptively powerful and overwhelmingly efficient serve, De Minaur put away a spirited late rally from Broady to get over the line in two hours and 24 minutes.

It remains a landmark week for Broady, whose five-set victory over Diego Schwartzman secured his passage to the third round of a grand slam for the first time in his career. The 28-year-old was unable to join Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson in progressing to the last 16 and although he showed plenty of fight he faced an unbreachable wall on the other side of the court in De Minaur.

Alex De Minaur sees off spirited Liam Broady to reach Wimbledon fourth round

Coco Gauff 7-6, 2-6, 1-6 Amanda Anisimova – GAUFF OUT OF WIMBLEDON

15:48

A brilliant effort by Amanda Anisimova as she knocks French Open finalist Coco Gauff out of Wimbledon! She lost the first set on a tiebreak but pulled away in the second set and then was clinical in the third.

Gauff’s Wimbledon journey comes to an end for 2022.

Anisimova faces Harmony Tan – who so impressively beat Katie Boulter earlier – in the next round.

Coco Gauff 7-6, 2-6, 1-4 Amanda Anisimova update

15:43

French Open finalist Gauff is in danger of an early exit at Wimbledon.

After winning the second set, Anisimova has kicked on and is a break up at 4-1 in the decider. It is just the one break, with Gauff now serving, but Anisimova is turning the screw

Alex de Minaur reflects on win over Liam Broady

15:41

Alex De Minaur gave his immediate thoughts on victory over Liam Broady in his court-side interview. He reaches the second week of Wimbledon for the first time and will face Jason Kubler next.

“I’m just relieved,” he said. “It was definitely harder out there than I wanted it to be. But at the end of the day, this is tennis. Playing in front of an amazing crowd, it was never going to be easy. More than anything I’m just relieved to be in the second week of Wimbledon.

“It’s incredibly special. Wimbledon is such a special tournament, so to be able to play here is a true honour. I’m enjoying every second I can on the grass and trying to ride this wave.

“I appreciate all the support. I really cherish every moment I can get on this court, and if I can get you guys’ [the crowd] support it means the world. I appreciate it. I’m just going to try to keep on doing me, stay pumped and stay excited.”

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 Liam Broady

15:33

Wow! What a final game that was. Absolutely remarkable but De Minaur just about did enough.

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 Liam Broady – DE MINAUR WINS IN STRAIGHT SETS!

15:26

Big ace to start from De Minaur and although Broady wins the next point, another big serve helps make it 30-15. Protracted rally, the Aussie nets – 30-30. Surely Broady couldn’t deny him again? That’s a long way wide and it’s break point Broady!

SAVED! Heart in the mouth slightly for De Minaur but he nails the overhead to take it to deuce.

Hit into the net from mid-court – another Broady break point… SAVED again! A great rally ended with a topspin forehand that lands a couple of inches into the court.

Not the time for a double fault… Third break point! SAVED! Some slightly dicey lobs and drop shots but he eventually puts a backhand away.

Now a fourth break point! Can he finally take one? Nope. SAVED! Volley put away nicely by De Minaur. And now he has MATCH POINT as a big serve doesn’t come back. SAVED! This time Broady on the brink but pulls out a winner.

Big serve again, second match point. Almost 10 minutes for this game alone… De Minaur floats one long. This is incredible. Another deuce!

A third chance at match point. OH MY! What a return from Broady and he converts a forehand at the net for a third save. He’ll have to do a fourth though and this time he can’t! DE MINAUR HAS DONE IT!

ALEX DE MINAUR BEATS LIAM BROADY IN STRAIGHT SETS

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff 7-6, 2-6 Amanda Anisimova update – ANISIMOVA WINS THE SECOND SET

15:20

Over on Centre Court, they were trading breaks like football stickers in the early going but Anisimova round her rhythm as the set wore on and eventually sealed a 6-2 triumph. 84% of first serves in during that set compared to 45% for Gauff.

They head for a decider.

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 6-5 Liam Broady – DE MINAUR BREAKS

15:19

Broady has to consolidate the break now. A point apiece to start for 15-15. Lengthy rally ends with Broady finding the net – 15-30…

Broady stops the next point to challenge when he thinks De Minaur has gone long but it’s well in and that brings up two break points.

And a roar from De Minaur as he immediately BREAKS. He’ll have a second shot at serving out the match

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 5-5 Liam Broady* – BROADY BREAKS BACK!

15:11

Broady wins the first point of the game and De Minaur then finds the net on a second-serve point. Suddenly it’s 0-30 – a chance!

Nicely constructed point finished with a forehand drop volley moves it to 15-30 but a forehand goes long! 15-40, two break points for the Brit…

A look at a 15-40 second serve for Broady but De Minaur thumps a forehand winner. First break point saved.

Another second serve, rally and De Minaur goes wide! BROADY BREAKS BACK! What a time to find a break of serve.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 5-4 Liam Broady

15:08

Broady fights his way to 30-15 and then bangs an ace down the tee – his third of the day to move to 40-15.

He’d like to see this game out with the minimum of fuss. Instead, De Minaur wins the next two points to take it to deuce.

The Aussie muffs a return and Broady then finds the baseline with a stunning forehand to secure the hold. Alex De Minaur will serve for the match.

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 5-3 Liam Broady*

15:04

De Minaur looks like he’s making his way to the finish line here. Doesn’t let Broady, or the crowd, get into the latest service game as he moves to 40-0 and then Broady goes long to seal it.

Can De Minaur win it on Broady’s serve or will he need to serve it out?

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff 7-6, 1-2 Amanda Anisimova update

15:01

Oooh, that’s a nasty way to lose your serve. A huge net cord on break point falls Gauff’s way and she gets the break back in the third set.

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 4-3 Liam Broady

15:01

Big forehand from Broady spins and drops on the line. A clean winner from the Brit there, moves him to 40-15. He’s found his range more in this third set but it may be too late.

De Minaur moves him left and right for 40-30 but Broady manages to hold. Two more chances to break the Aussie left in this set…

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff 7-6, 0-2 Amanda Anisimova update

14:58

Anisimova has bounced back well from that first-set tiebreak defeat as she breaks Gauff at the first opportunity to move 2-0 ahead. The third game, on Anisimova’s serve, is a bit of a battle currently though.

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 4-2 Liam Broady*

14:56

Liam Broady is running out of games here, he needs to find a break sooner rather than later to keep this match alive.

He slips behind 0-30 but back-to-back points give him a glimmer at 30-30. From there, he nets a return before some brilliant defensive work keeps De Minaur alive in game point before he captialises to hold to 30.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 3-2 Liam Broady

14:51

The games in this third set have been a lot tighter. Another back-and-forth one is the fourth consecutive game to go to deuce.

Broady moves to advantage and then flicks a drop shot over the net that De Minaur gets to but his cross-court return is inches wide. Another hold for Broady.

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff 7-6 Amanda Anisimova update – GAUFF WINS THE FIRST SET!

14:48

Much like the first set itself, the tiebreak proves to be a rollercoaster. Anisimova takes an early lead but Gauff fights back from 4-1 down to win six points on the spin.

COCO GAUFF WINS THE FIRST SET!

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 3-1 Liam Broady*

14:46

Broady doing everything he can to fire himself up and get himself back into this set. He has a chance at 15-30 and emits a huge roar.

Looks like he has a chance on a smash but it holds up in the wind, he jumps too early and can’t get the ball over the net. 30-30.

De Minaur called for a double fault, challenges and it’s overruled but Broady wasn’t returning the serve, so if it was called correctly, the Aussie would have game point. Instead, Broady forces him to go wide and it’s break point Broady at 30-40!

Oh no! He sees a second serve, an even rally but the Brit nets a backhand. De Minaur then serves out the next two points and still has his break

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova update

14:39

After 57 minutes of topsy-turvy play on Centre Court, we’re headed for a tiebreak. It’s on serve in the early going at 2-1.

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 2-1 Liam Broady

14:38

A must-win game for Broady and he gets to 30-0 but a double fault won’t help things.

Better on the next as a two-handed backhand is thumped for a winner down the line but THAT IS HUGE! Broady’s 78mph kickserve is absolutely obliterated cross-court by a furious De Minaur forehand for the winner. Broady then hits the net and it’s deuce.

But the Brit survives to hold his serve and lets out a big “COME ON!” at the conclusion of the game.

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 2-0 Liam Broady*

14:33 , Luke Baker

14:33

And it’s a first break point of the match for Broady! Patient play from the back of the court, moving De Minaur side to side to win that one.

Net cord on the return but De Minaur gets to it and Broady’s lob is narrowly long! Back to deuce. Ace makes it advantage De Minaur and Broady shanks one for the game. The door slammed shut by the Aussie.

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova update

14:28

A rollercoaster first set on Centre Court is approaching its denouement. Gauff got the break back to level the match at 4-4, held serve and Anisimova will now have to serve to stay in the set at 5-4 down.

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 1-0 Liam Broady – DE MINAUR BREAKS!

14:27

The Brit will serve first in this third set. A long rally – 22 shots to be exact – and De Minaur outlasts Broady to move to 0-30.

A double fault follows and it’s 0-40. Uh oh… Three break points.

Great overhead smash saves the first, De Minaur goes long at the end of a rally to make it 30-40. But Broady can’t pull out another overhead, the ball flies long and DE MINAUR BREAKS!

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 Liam Broady* – DE MINAUR WINS THE SECOND SET

14:20

Will De Minaur tighten up now he’s serving for the set? The point to go 15-0 doesn’t suggest so and then he pulls out a backhand passing shot when Broady comes into the net for 30-0.

Broady goes just long with a forehand and it’s three set points. He only needs one – Broady sticks the return of serve long!

DE MINAUR WINS THE SECOND SET 6-4!

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova update

14:18

This game has turned around on Centre. From 3-0 up, Gauff has lost four games on the spin and is now 4-3 down and Anisimova has a break. Can she see it out?

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 5-4 Liam Broady

14:17

Good battling by Broady as he forces De Minaur to serve out the set. Took control of the game from 15-15.

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 5-3 Liam Broady*

14:15

Finally, a chance for Broady on the De Minaur serve and the crowd are roaring! It’s 0-30.

WHAT A POINT! Oohs and aahs as the players are both all over the court in a thriller and De Minaur manages to flick a backhand over Broady to win it.

That proves a turning point – could, perhaps should, have been 0-40 but instead from 15-30 the Aussie reels off three straight points to hold. He’s one game from the set now and Broady still hasn’t had a break point yet.

*denotes next to serve

Latest update from around the grounds

14:12

A couple of results to bring you from the outer courts. Chile’s Cristian Garin beats American Jenson Brooksby in four sets 6-2, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to book a fourth-round spot, while Ajla TomljanoviÄ comes from behind to shock women’s 13th seed Barbora KrejÄíková 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova update

14:09

Gauff did lose that game on her own serve, throwing in two double faults despite being 40-15 up at one point. So back on serve at 3-2 on centre

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 4-3 Liam Broady

14:08

De Minaur suddenly finds himself at 0-40 with the perfect opportunity for a double break.

Broady wins a long point to save the first, then does likewise on the second and the third. Great effort to get it to deuce!

De Minaur goes long to bring advantage to the Brit and an unreturned serve keeps the set alive as a contest! He needs a break though.

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova update

14:06

A mammoth fourth game on Centre but eventually Anisimova holds to get a game on the board – perhaps that will settle some nerves? Gauff leads 3-1 with the break but she’s battling to hold serve in the next.

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 4-2 Liam Broady*

14:03

Great hustle from both players on the opening point but it ends with De Minaur finding a two-handed backhand passing shot.

Broady wins one to get it to 30-15, then opens his body to flash a forehand on to the line – 30-30.

Great wide serve from De Minaur puts him in control of a point which takes him to 40-30 and he completes the hold.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 3-2 Liam Broady – DE MINAUR BREAKS!

13:58

Broady has De Minaur running all over the court but a great get by the Aussie keeps him in the point and the Brit nets for 0-15.

Game moves to 30-30 and a gorgeous volley by De Minaur brings up break point. Broady serves and volleys, floated lob by De Minaur and it finds the line! DE MINAUR BREAKS!

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 2-2 Liam Broady*

13:53

After Broady’s battle to hold serve it’s a much simpler job for De Minaur. He holds to love – Broady hasn’t really got close to breaking serve yet.

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff goes a break up

13:52

We’ll stay focusing on Liam Broady for the game by game updates for the time being but Coco Gauff has started on Centre Court against Amanda Anisimova in an all-American battle.

Gauff breaks Anisimova at the first opportunity and then comes through a battle on her own serve to move 3-0 up. A great start for the youngster.

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 1-2 Liam Broady

13:50

A battle here for Broady to hold serve as he falls 40-15 behind but impressively saves two break points.

Advantage De Minaur but Broady again battles, lovely drop shot and saves another!

Rally from the baseline ends with De Minaur netting and Broady then comes up with a huge serve down the middle to hold! A huge hold of serve for him there.

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 1-1 Liam Broady*

13:44

Broady does manage to get a point off De Minaur in that service game as the score moves to 40-15 and then it’s 40-30 as he forces De Minaur to net.

Can he force deuce? He cannot… Big serve down the tee from the Aussie and Broady gets a racket to it but no chance of a return.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 0-1 Liam Broady

13:41

Broady has the advantage of serving first in this set at least.

A good tactic at the start of this game as he works De Minaur’s forehand and comes forward towards the net to finish the point. Can he serve-and-volley a bit in this set? A bit of old-school grass-court tennis.

De Minaur gets it back to 30-15 but Broady constructs the next point well and then finishes the game in style. He has a lead to defend.

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 6-3 Liam Broady* – DE MINAUR WINS THE FIRST SET!

13:37

Powerful serving again from De Minaur and he races to 40-0. Three set points.

And he only needs one! Wins a fairly short point and DE MINAUR WINS THE FIRST SET 6-3.

A good set of tennis from the Aussie.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 5-3 Liam Broady

13:36

Broady holds well to at least force De Minaur to serve it out. Some big serving from Broady and this will give him something to build on int future sets.

Or maybe he can break back here…

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 5-2 Liam Broady*

13:32

Broady not really getting a look-in on the De Minaur serve. Ace, big first serve, ace immediately takes him to 40-0.

The Brit hangs in a mammoth point with good defensive work and eventually opens up his body to hammer a forehand winner but all that effort and it’s still 40-15… He goes long on the next point and De Minaur is one game away from the first set. Will be serving with new balls as well.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 4-2 Liam Broady – DE MINAUR BREAKS!

13:29

Trouble for Broady as a friendly net cord takes De Minaur to 0-30 on the Brit’s serve. Powerful hitting from the Aussie, an attempted pass puts him in control of the point and he forehand smashes a winner. 0-40 – three break points.

Powerful groundstrokes put him in control of the rally and Broady sprays the ball wide and DE MINAUR BREAKS!

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 3-2 Liam Broady*

13:25

Broady is going to have to take advantage of De Minaur’s second serve when he gets a look at it. Can’t do so on the opening point as he sticks his return into the net.

Gets it back to 15-15 but from there, De Minaur takes control. Impressively serves out the game and maintains his lead into the change of ends.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 2-2 Liam Broady

13:21

For those who don’t know, De Minaur is Katie Boulter’s boyfriend. Can he go one further than his girlfriend, who exited at the third-round stage earlier today by losing to Harmony Tan.

*denotes next to serve

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 2-1 Liam Broady*

13:19

De Minaur’s serve really is a weapon and he’s utilising it to great effect in the early going. He throws ina double fault but other than that, it’s a simple hold to 15 for the Aussie.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 1-1 Liam Broady

13:16

A nice, nerve-settling opening hold for Broady.

He works De Minaur’s forehand and gets some joy out of that. The Australian goes long twice on that flank, and that’s an opening hold for the Brit.

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 1-0 Liam Broady*

13:11

We turn our attention to the other Brit in singles action today, as Liam Broady opens the action on Court No 1 by facing Alex de Minaur.

Broady got a brilliant win over 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in the previous round but 19th seed De Minaur won’t be a pushover.

And as if to prove that, the Australian races through his opening service game, with a combination of aces and unreturned serves to get this match underway.

*denotes next to serve

Latest scores at Wimbledon

13:03

Tomljanovic is serving to go 5-2 up in the third set against Krejcikova…and nails it! What a turnaround there for the Australian.

In the men’s, Garin is two sets up now against Brooksby (6-2, 6-3) but the American has earned a quick break in the third set.

Medical timeout for Krejcikova

12:47

Krejcikova is in need of some attention with what appears to be a pre-existing foot injury – her ankle was taped up and the trainer is now down at court level taking a look.

Three minutes on the clock as Tomljanovic waits on her haunches behind the baseline. She leads 2-1 in the third set.

Krejcikova races back into position as the umpire calls time and it’s the Czech to serve.

Upcoming order of play at Wimbledon

12:45

And the women’s singles games for the rest of the day:

Zheng vs Rybakina – 1pm, Court 18

Gauff vs Anisimova – 1:30pm, Centre Court

Frech vs Halep – 2:15pm, Court 2

Badosa vs Kvitova – 2:35pm, Centre Court

Swiatek vs Cornet – 3pm, Court 1

Martic vs Pegula – 3pm, Court 3

Upcoming order of play at Wimbledon

12:40

Here are the men’s matches which are set to start this afternoon:

Nakashima vs Galan – 1pm, Court 12

Molcan vs Fritz – 1pm, Court 3

De Minaur vs Broady – 1pm, Court 1

Sonego vs Nadal – 4pm, Centre Court

Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas – 4:15pm, Court 1

Katie Boulter demolished by Harmony Tan in 51 minutes in abrupt end to Wimbledon run

12:34

While Katie Boulter’s Wimbledon run came to a sudden end, another fairytale story continued as Harmony Tan raced into the fourth round at the All England Club. A 6-1 6-1 victory, wrapped up in just 51 minutes, was as emphatic as the scoreline suggests as a clinical and consistent Tan demolished her British opponent, whose nervous and hesitant performance marked an unfortunate end to what has been an excellent week at SW19.

The fourth round awaits for Tan, who continues to astound in what is her first appearance at the Championships. This was a stunning display of clean and nerveless hitting by the 24-year-old from France, who cut Boulter apart with her slice and reeled off 16 winners to the cost of just five unforced errors. Her efficiency could not be matched by Boulter. The Briton was overwhelmed and could not grasp a hold in what was a one-sided contest.

Full report from Jamie Braidwood at Wimbledon:

Katie Boulter demolished by Harmony Tan in 51 minutes in abrupt end to Wimbledon run

Latest scores in men’s and women’s singles

12:27

In the men’s singles, Richard Gasquet has just started his third round clash with Botic van de Zandschulp over on Court 2, while Jack Sock has hit back to claim the second set against Australian Jason Kubler – one set apiece there.

Chile’s Garin, meanwhile, is about to serve to take the second set against Brooksby.

In the women’s, Barbora Krejcikova has been pegged back by Ajla Tomljanovic and it’s one set all, 6-4 in the second set.

Latest scores from around the grounds

12:15

A quick update from some other matches that are underway on the outside courts – remember, Court No 1 gets underway at 1pm before Centre is up and running 30 mins later.

Women’s 13th seed Barbora KrejÄíková won the first set 6-2 against Ajla TomljanoviÄ and it’s on serves in the second.

In the men’s draw, things aren’t going well for the Americans as Jack Sock and Jenson Brooksby are both a set down. Sock lost the first to Jason Kubler 6-2, although he looks likely to level proceeding at a set apiece. Meanwhile, Brooksby went down 6-1 to Cristian Garin in the first and is a break down in the second.

Harmony Tan reflects on victory over Katie Boulter

12:06

Here’s what Harmony Tan had to say after her quickfire victory over Katie Boulter.

Speaking courtside, she said: “I don’t believe it yet. If I sleep a bit tonight, tomorrow, I will believe. It’s amazing.

“I like grass. I really like to play with slice volleys, so I’m really happy.

“It was really emotional for the first round against Serena and after that, it was just playing match by match. Today was really good tennis, I don’t know why!”

Harmony Tan 6-1, 6-1 Katie Boulter

12:03

That was a complete demolition out on Court No 2.

A little over 50 minutes for a 6-1, 6-1 triumph. Harmony Tan plays a bit differently to a lot of the top women’s players but she’s great to watch and is on fire this week.

A fourth-round contest against Coco Gauff or Amanda Anisimova waits.

Harmony Tan 6-1, 6-1 Katie Boulter – TAN WINS!

11:59

the crowd are right behind Boulter but it probably won’t be enough. A big first serve wins her the opening point but Tan pulls out an unbelievable forehand to the back-right corner for 15-15.

Game moves to 30-30 – can Boulter keep this match alive? A brilliant backhand pass brings up MATCH POINT for Tan…

And a double fault to finish. HARMONY TAN BEATS KATIE BOULTER 6-1, 6-1!

*denotes next to serve

Harmony Tan 6-1, 5-1 Katie Boulter*

11:56

A fourth ace of the day for Tan starts the latest service game – she’s not a big server but leads that particular stat 4-0. You’d have got long odds on that before the start of the match.

Quickly races to 40-0 and a backhand winner down the line seals a simple hold of serve to love. 5-1 and she’s one game away from the fourth round. Boulter unable to respond.

*denotes next to serve

*Harmony Tan 6-1, 4-1 Katie Boulter – TAN BREAKS AGAIN

11:53

Hmmm, problems for Bouler as Tan moves to 0-30 with a forehand volley. Great defensive work from Tan and then she finds a cross-court winner for 0-40! Brilliant tennis from the French star.

First one saved after a decent rally and a big serve helps save the second. One more chance for Tan. WHAT A POINT! Boulter looks in control of the point, lobs Tan who stays alive with a between-the-legs shots, both players end up near the net and a backhand pass can’t be returned. ANOTHER BREAK!

A double break down and Boulter’s Wimbledon chances are hanging by a thread.

*denotes next to serve

Harmony Tan 6-1, 3-1 Katie Boulter*

11:48

A rally ends with Tan going long – 0-15. The crowd really starting to get into this now.

Boulter puts a backhand return into the net and does likewise from the baseline on the following point. She’s struggling when Tan takes the pace off the ball, can’t generate her own.

Tan goes wide for 30-30 though. Half a chance. Unreturned serve but a forehand winner to the back corner from Boulter brings up deuce on the Tan serve for the first time.

Chance snuffed out though with two impressive serves. But more hope for the Brit in that game

*denotes next to serve

*Harmony Tan 6-1, 2-1 Katie Boulter

11:43

Ok, this is a better start by Boulter as Tan put one into the net and two big serves are unreturned to race to 40-0.

The crowd desperately trying to gee Boulter up. And a crushing cross-court forehand from mid-court sees her hold to love! Something to build on for the Brit.

*denotes next to serve

Harmony Tan 6-1, 2-0 Katie Boulter*

11:41

Frankly, Boulter is looking slightly lost out there. Tan is just picking winner after winner – a passing shot as Boulter attempts to come into the net makes it 30-0 in her latest service game.

Boulter puts a return long for 40-0 and then one wide as the Frenchwoman holds to love. This could be over, soon.

The crowd, and Boulter seem shellshocked.

*denotes next to serve

*Harmony Tan 6-1, 1-0 Katie Boulter – Tan BREAKS

11:39

Katie Boulter needs to get a foothold early in this second set. But that’s not the way to do it.

Quick as a flash she’s 0-40 and faces three break points. A mid-court forehand is then sprayed wide and Harmony Tan BREAKS in the first game of the second set. An uphill battle from here.

*denotes next to serve

Harmony Tan 6-1 Katie Boulter* – Tan WINS THE FIRST SET

11:34

Barely 25 minutes played here and Harmony Tan is serving for the first set. It feels like Boulter hasn’t yet settled but the game could soon be halfway done.

An attempted drop shot on the backhand side is a rare miss for Tan as she nets it for 30-15 but an ace brings up two set points. And another ace seal it!

Harmony Tan WINS THE FIRST SET 6-1!

*denotes next to serve

