The Hamden Journal

Truth Social Surges Past Wordle On App Store, DWAC Stock Leaps

Truth Social Surges Past Wordle On App Store, DWAC Stock Leaps

Updated at 11:35 am EST

Digital World Acquisition Corp.  (DWACU) – Get Digital World Acquisition Corp. Report, the so-called blank check group tied to former President Donald Trump’s nascent media company, surged higher Tuesday after the ‘Truth Social’ app topped all downloads on Apple’s  (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report online store.

The launch of the app on Presidents’ Day marked nearly a year after Trump was permanently suspended from several social media platforms, including Twitter  (TWTR) – Get Twitter, Inc. Report, Facebook  (FB) – Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report and YouTube  (GOOGL) – Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, following his role in inciting the violent protestors who stormed Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.