Truscott finishes with three points, Wolverines split series with Buckeyes

Ohio State took over Yost Ice Arena in emphatic fashion on Friday night with a 7-2 stomping of Michigan. It was Michigan’s first meaningful game since Dec. 10, and it was evident.

The Wolverines looked slow, soft and disinterested on Friday night, but they came out with a different energy on Saturday night against their rival. Michigan notched its 13th victory of the season with a 4-2 win over the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Hopefully fans got to their seats quickly, because Ohio State struck first, just 18 seconds into the game. It looked to be a potential repeat of Friday night, but goaltender Erik Portillo recovered and put together a solid performance between the pipes.

About seven minutes after Ohio State’s game-opening goal, Mackie Samoskevich found the back of the net for the Wolverines off assists from Adam Fantilli and Jacob Truscott.

Later in the first period, Truscott beat Ohio State goaltender Jakub Dobes to give Michigan a 2-1 lead. It was Truscott’s second goal of the season, and it turned the momentum around for Michigan.

Ohio State’s offensive attack remained stagnant and the Wolverines carried all of the momentum into the second period.

Gavin Brindley found the back of the net with about five minutes to play in the second period, and it was assisted by Seamus Casey and, once again, Truscott.

The Wolverines took a two-goal advantage into the final period, and although Ohio State cut the deficit to one goal, Rutger McGroarty connected on a one-timer with about four minutes to play in the game to extend the Michigan lead back to two goals.

It was McGroarty’s ninth goal of the season, and it all but sealed the game for the Wolverines. Ohio State pulled its goalie late, but Portillo remained strong in the net to secure the victory for Michigan.

Brandon Naurato and the Wolverines now sit at 13-8-1 on the season, and they’ll travel to Minnesota next weekend to take on the mighty, second-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers.