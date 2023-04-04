Trump’s team slams his ‘loudmouth’ lawyer Joe Tacopina

Joe Tacopina, Donald Trump’s sharply dressed and notoriously strident co-lead defense lawyer in the Stormy Daniels case, has been branded “dumb” and a “loudmouth” by some members of the ex-president’s legal team, according to a report.

Two anonymous sources speaking to Rolling Stone said that a few of Trump’s advisers have warned him that he cannot trust Tacopina’s loyalty.

“He pisses off others with his antics, but he’s a blunt object that Donald Trump wants, apparently,” one of the sources was quoted as saying.

A third source speaking to the magazine put it even more bluntly, calling the big-name criminal defense lawyer “such a frickin’ idiot.”

The revelations of purported infighting come as the 76-year-old former president is scheduled to face an unprecedented arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday afternoon on criminal charges tied to the $130,000 "hush money" payment made to Daniels before the 2016 election.





Donald Trump’s co-lead defense lawyer Joe Tacopina has been labeled “dumb” and “a loudmouth” by some members of the ex-president’s team. Twitter/@ThisWeekABC

Tacopina, a high-powered Brooklyn-born attorney, has made a name for himself representing celebrity clients, including rapper Meek Mill, baseball star Alex Rodriguez and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik.

Since joining Trump’s team, Tacopina has become a frequent guest on cable news shows, where his behavior has occasionally raised eyebrows.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Beat” last month, Tacopina got into a fiery exchange with host Ari Melber and tried to snatch a document from his hands live on air.

Tacopina also bizarrely defended Trump's previous statements that he was not aware of the payment to Daniels, arguing that it did not constitute a lie because it was not made "under oath in a proceeding."





Reports of infighting come as Trump, 76, is set to be arraigned on criminal charges in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. GC Images

Melber pushed back, pointing out that he was not talking about perjury, but about the fact of lying, to which Tacopina replied: “It’s not a lie because it was a confidential settlement. So if he acknowledged that he would be violating the confidential settlement.”

When reached for comment by Rolling Stone, Tacopina lashed out at his anonymous critics and attributed the surreptitious potshots taken against him to “jealously and cowardice.”

"Anyone who takes a look at my track record of trial success and the results I have achieved for my clients couldn't seriously criticize my work or my intelligence," he said.





Some sources praised Tacopina’s colleague, Susan Necheles, describing her as the meticulous litigator to Tacopina’s attack dog. AP

But not all of Tacopina’s detractors are nameless. Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore, who represents him in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, said during an interview with CNN Friday that Tacopina had “potential conflict issues” stemming from his prior interactions with Daniels.

The porn actress and Tacopina allegedly communicated in 2018 when she was looking for a lawyer. According to CNN, their exchanges were later turned over to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office as part of his criminal probe.

Asked if he thought Tacopina was up to the task of defending the former president, Parlatore refused to comment, which comes as not surprise given their shared history.





Tacopina, 56, has made a reputation as a high-powered attorney with a penchant for theatrics. Getty Images

Parlatore represented Bernard Kerik, Tacopina’s former client, in a defamation and racketeering lawsuit against the lawyer, and Tacopina also sued Parlatore for defamation.

Parlatore, however, heaped praised on Tacopina’s fellow co-lead Susan Necheles, who has been described by other sources as the deep-thinking legal mind and meticulous litigator to Tacopina’s rough-and-tumble jury wrangler.

“Susan’s job is to understand the law, the legalities, the law in the case, and Tacopina’s sole purpose is to speak to the jury in a manner that they can understand,” one source said.

Necheles, however, has come to her colleague's defense and tried to quash any talk of backbiting, telling the magazine that Tacopina "is a committed, hard-fighting attorney who's a formidable adversary in court."





His roster of big-name clients includes rapper Meek Mill, whose gun and drug conviction was thrown out. Steven Hirsch





Tacopina, right, also represented NYPD cop Ken Marino in a high-profile rape case. AP

A graduate of Bridgeport Law School, now known as Quinnipiac University School of law, Tacopina made his bones in the legal profession as a prosecutor in Brooklyn before switching gears and becoming a highly sought-after defense attorney.

He founded the law firm Tacopina, Seigel & DeOreo, where he is a managing partner, and has racked up an impressive roster of courtroom victories in cases involving NYPD cops, politicians and celebrities.

He was initially retained by the Trump team in January to defend him against a civil lawsuit brought by magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her.

After taking on the “hush money” case, Tacopina went on the offensive, slamming Trump’s historic indictment as antithetical to the “rule of law.”