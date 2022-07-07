Trump’s former Chief of Staff says he would not support him in a Republican primary

Former White House Chief of Staff under former President Trump, Mick Mulvaney, appeared on CNN Tonight, Wednesday, where he spoke about his former boss possibly making another run at the presidency in 2024. Mulvaney has made headlines recently for being one of the few Republicans urging others to pay attention to the January 6 Committee hearings, and has said they could mean trouble for the former president.

“What you’re seeing, I think, is folks, especially in my party, are looking at Donald Trump as damaged,” Mulvaney said, “and something that might weigh down the party going into the midterms and into 2024.”

Though he didn’t say what he would do in a national election, Mulvaney admitted that he would not support the former president in a Republican primary.

Asked if he would vote for Trump in a Republican primary, Mulaney responded, “In a primary? No. Keep in mind I got a lot of friends who are running. I’m not gonna tell you who I would vote for, but there’s a lot of folks who I think would be a better candidate than Donald Trump in a Republican primary.”

Mulvaney declined to say who his preferred candidate might be, but listed several prominent Republicans who he believes are better suited for the job of president.

“I served in the state legislature with Tim Scott. Ron DeSantis and I played on the congressional baseball team together. Nikki Haley was my governor. Mike Pompeo and I served in the cabinet together. These are all my friends,” Mulvaney said. “Mike Pence and I go back 12 years. So, no, I don’t have a favorite dog in the fight, I just think that it would be healthy for the party to have really good candidates run against Trump in 2024.”

CNN Tonight airs weeknights at 9 p.m. on CNN.

