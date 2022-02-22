Trump’s financial lies finally unraveling

Feb. 22—A big part of ex-President Donald Trump’s rise to the White House was his constant self-focus on his business acumen and wealth.

“I’m proud of my net worth, I’ve done an amazing job … The total is $8,737,540,000 U.S. I’m not doing that to brag, because you know what, I don’t have to brag,” he said when announcing his candidacy.

While he touted his skills at negotiating and making money, he in fact was much better at lying about it.

Questions are mounting under the pressure of New York state’s civil investigation into Trump’s business practices. Officials now have access to Trump’s long-secret tax returns following a Supreme Court decision that the ex-president couldn’t withhold the information from investigators.

Trump’s financial shell games became more apparent recently when Mazars, the New York branch of the international accounting firm, revealed the 10 years of financial statements they prepared for Trump showing his great wealth were worthless and based on fraudulent information. The firm told the court the documents can’t be relied on.

While Trump and his lawyers have long dodged any accountability about his financial dealings here and abroad, he is facing a serious challenge soon. Last week a court ruled Trump and his two eldest children must testify under oath to the New York attorney general.

The attorney general says she has uncovered evidence his company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of golf clubs, skyscrapers and other properties to get loans and tax benefits.

That Trump compulsively lies is nothing new or surprising. What has changed is Trump can no longer use the shield of the White House to dodge accountability. The law is patient, and it has come calling to determine the truth behind Trump’s house of cards. Predictions are a grand jury will eventually indict Trump for racketeering.

From what the public is finally learning about his business and tax dealings, the charge would be appropriate.