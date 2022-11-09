Trump will be told to delay announcement of his 2024 campaign until after the Georgia senate runoff, his campaign advisor said. It’s unclear if Trump will follow through.

Former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on November 8, 2022.Andrew Harnik/AP

Donald Trump teased plans to announce his presidential campaign shortly after the midterms.

But the GOP’s shortcomings on Wednesday are causing Trump’s advisors to rethink that strategy.

Trump had hoped to use the midterms as an indication of his unwavering influence on the party.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign advisor Jason Miller said Wednesday that he’ll be directing Trump to delay the announcement of his 2024 presidential campaign after the midterms failed to manifest the blowout Republicans hope to receive in Congress.

Miller said in an interview with Newsmax that the campaign launch should be delayed until after Georgia’s impending Senate runoff election in December between Herschel Walker and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. Just two years ago, the state had to hold another separate election for the same seat because none of the candidates received a majority vote.

“I am advising the president to hold off until after the Georgia race,” Miller said. “Priorities A, B, and C need to be about Herschel right now. This is bigger than anything else in the country. We gotta show that the focus is on Georgia.”

It’s unclear if Trump will heed his own advisor’s advice. Miller told Newsmax that no formal decision has been made yet, and acknowledged that Trump teased plans about a “big announcement” on November 15 to be made at Mar-a-Lago. Though Trump didn’t specify what that announcement was, it was largely surmised to be regarding his 2024 campaign launch.

Trump doubled down on Wednesday night emailing supporters again about a “very big announcement” on November 15 at Mar-a-Lago.

Those plans however seemed to be hinged on a wide expectation of a “red wave,” in which Democrats hemorrhaged a large number of House seats. The House could still be under GOP control with a much smaller margin, but as of Wednesday at 8:55 p.m. ET, both the House and Senate are too close to call.

Trump had suggested that he hoped to use the midterms as an indication of his staying power to influence GOP voters.

Story continues

“I think if they win, I should get all the credit, and if they lose, I should not be blamed at all,” Trump told NewsNation during an interview on Tuesday.

But the wave never materialized and the Senate race remains a tossup between the two parties.

One anonymous source close to the former president told CNN that Trump appeared to be reluctant to delay his campaign announcement until after the Georgia race.

“I could see him claiming that Republicans didn’t turn out in droves because he wasn’t on the ballot and blaming everyone but himself,” one of his advisors told CNN.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider