Trump will be arraigned Tuesday after Manhattan grand jury indictment: Live updates

Trump boards his plane at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., on March 13. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan after the New York grand jury investigating hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels voted to indict him.

Trump’s lawyers said Friday that he would plead not guilty and would not be handcuffed when he surrenders at the New York City courthouse. Trump becomes the first U.S. president — current or former — ever to face criminal charges.

