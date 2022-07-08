Trump WH counsel Cipollone meets with Jan. 6 panel

Yahoo Entertainment

Mick Mulvaney says he would not vote for ‘damaged’ Trump in a Republican primary

On CNN Tonight Wednesday, former White House Chief of Staff under former President Trump, Mick Mulvaney, said he would not support his former boss in a Republican primary. Mulvaney has urged fellow Republicans to pay attention to the January 6 Committee hearings, and believes Trump could be in trouble. “What you’re seeing I think is folks, especially in my party, are looking at Donald Trump as damaged,” Mulvaney said, “and something that might weigh down the party going into the midterms and into 2024.” Asked about possibly supporting Trump, Mulvaney said, “In a primary? No. Keep in mind I got a lot of friends who are running. I’m not gonna tell you who I would vote for, but there’s a lot of folks who I think would be a better candidate than Donald Trump in a Republican primary.” Mulvaney went on to list several prominent Republicans who he believes are better suited for the presidency. “I served in the state legislature with Tim Scott. Ron DeSantis and I played on the congressional baseball team together. Nikki Haley was my governor. Mike Pompeo and I served in the cabinet together. These are all my friends,” Mulvaney said. “Mike Pence and I go back 12 years. So, no, I don’t have a favorite dog in the fight, I just think that it would be healthy for the party to have really good candidates run against Trump in 2024.”