Trump was told he has until next week to start turning over records to the January 6 committee after new deadline was set

Former President Donald Trump speaks at CPAC in Dallas, Tex., on August 6, 2022.Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The January 6 panel last month subpoenaed former President Donald Trump for documents and testimony.

The deadline to start turning over documents was extended on Friday, according to the committee.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the work of the committee.

Former President Donald Trump has until next week to start turning over records to the January 6 committee after the initial deadline came and went, according to the panel.

Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, the committee and chair and vice chair, respectively, said in a statement on Friday they had been in touch with Trump’s lawyers regarding their subpoena for documents and testimony and included the new deadline.

“We have received correspondence from the former President and his counsel in connection with the Select Committee’s subpoena. We have informed the former President’s counsel that he must begin producing records no later than next week and he remains under subpoena for deposition testimony starting on November 14th,” they said.

The initial deadline for Trump to start turning over documents was Friday morning.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The January 6 committee voted unanimously last month to subpoena the former president, saying they had “overwhelming evidence” that Trump personally “orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power.”

Among the records the committee is requesting are communications between Trump and his allies, including texts and phone calls.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the work of the committee. Cheney has previously said they were in talks with Trump’s lawyers about him sitting for a deposition, but it’s still unclear if he will end up testifying.

