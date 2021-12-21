Trump ‘very appreciative’ of Biden’s praise for Operation Warp Speed

Former President Donald Trump was “very appreciative” and “surprised” that President Biden publicly credited his administration’s role in helping to quickly deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to the American people.

Trump shared his reaction in a Tuesday night interview with Fox News after Biden made the remarks earlier from the White House while discussing updates to the federal pandemic response.

“Thanks to the prior administration and our scientific community, America was one of the first countries to get the vaccine,” Biden had said.

“Thanks to my administration and the hard work of Americans, we led a rollout that made America among the world leaders in getting shots in arms,” added the president.

Trump’s administration helped develop the three US-approved COVID-19 vaccines by pouring billions into research and development through Operation Warp Speed.

Former President Donald Trump “was surprised to hear” that President Joe Biden acknowledged his role in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

“I’m very appreciative of that—I was surprised to hear it,” Trump told Fox News of the praise from Biden.

“I think it was a terrific thing and I think it makes a lot of people happy.”

President Joe Biden praised his predecessor Donald Trump for announcing he got the COVID-19 booster shot. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Biden, during his comments at the White House, also commended Trump for getting the booster shot.

Trump revealed Sunday that he received the third jab at an event with Bill O’Reilly — eliciting boos from some in the crowd.

Former President Donald Trump argues mandates will not encourage Americans to get vaccinated. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The former president told Fox News that Americans need to “embrace” the vaccine.

Trump also said “tone” and “trust” are key factors in getting Americans vaccinated — not mandates.