Trump turns rage on Va. Gov. Youngkin, says name ‘sounds Chinese’

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump ranted Friday against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, saying that his last name “sounds Chinese” and claiming the governor “couldn’t have won without me” last year.

“Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me,” the 45th president said in a rambling statement from his Save America PAC. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning.

“But he knows that and admits it. Besides, having a hard time with the Dems in Virginia – But he’ll get it done,” Trump added.

While Trump called into a phone rally for Youngkin during the governor’s campaign, he never physically came to Virginia to stump for him.

Donald Trump was seen speaking to the media at Mar-a-Lago on Election Day.

The bizarre statement followed a broadside from Trump aimed at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of the real estate mogul’s expected announcement on Nov. 15 that he will run for the White House in 2024.