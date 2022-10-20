Trump ‘truths’ misleading clips that smear rape accuser E. Jean Carroll after his deposition at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump, left. E. Jean Carroll, right.Mario Tama/Getty Images, left. Alex Tabak/Getty Images, right.

Donald Trump had been uncharacteristically circumspect Wednesday, after getting forced under court order to sit for a deposition in rape accuser E. Jean Carroll’s 2019 defamation lawsuit.

Then on Thursday morning, in his first post-deposition response, he let the conservative video platform Rumble do the smearing for him.

Without commenting, Trump ‘truthed’ out a pair of Rumble clips that combined snippets of old interview footage of Carroll.

The misleadingly edited, minute-long clips use Carroll’s out-of-context remarks to imply she fantasizes about rape and did not take her own accusations against Trump seriously.

“There is absolutely no evidence,” one of the clips shows a Newsmax host saying. “And she is crazy.”

Carroll has accused Trump of raping her in the mid-’90s in the fitting room of a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store.

She has said she saved the dress she wore that day, when she alleges Trump chatted her up and then attacked her after recognizing her from her then frequent television appearances as an advice columnist, including repeated spots on the “Today” show.

The dress contains the DNA of an unidentified male, her lawyers have said. Her lawyers have demanded Trump submit DNA as part of the suit, but the court record does not reveal if he has been compelled by a judge to do so.

Trump publically called Carroll a liar — and said she was “not my type” — when she revealed her allegations in New York Magazine and her 2019 memoir, “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.”

Carroll then sued Trump for defamation in federal court in Manhattan.

Trump had been silent about the case since lashing out at Carroll last week, after a judge last week ordered him to sit for the deposition.

Then, on Thursday morning, he posted two clips to Truth Social, the first showing Newsmax host Greg Kelly telling viewers Carroll is “crazy,” and that the allegations made by “this insane person” are “preposterous.”

The second clip missportrays a federal appellate court’s late September ruling as evidence that Carroll is “losing badly to President Trump.”

The ruling, a partial victory for Trump, referred to a higher court a still-pending decision on whether Carroll’s lawsuit should be thrown out because federal employees are generally immune from defamation claims.

Both clips originated on Rumble, the video streaming platform launched in 2013 as a less-moderated, conservative alternative to YouTube.

They both include out-of-context snippets from a June, 2019 interview Carroll gave CNN’s Anderson Cooper, in which she talked about society’s “rape fantasy” culture and described laughing uncontrollably as she told a friend about the alleged rape.

The friend, writer Lisa Birnbach, author of “The Official Preppy Handbook,” has also recounted Carroll laughing, telling the New York Times, “I remember her being very overwrought” by what she’d allegedly just experienced.

“I believe E. Jean in this episode that she recounted to me in 1996,” Birnbach told the Times. “Yes. Without hesitation. She’s not a fabulist. She doesn’t make things up.”

Carroll has said in court papers and interviews that she never reported the nearly-30-year-old incident to law enforcement, but that the friends she did tell immediately after the incident will testify on her behalf.

Representatives for Trump and for Carroll did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

