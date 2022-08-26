Trump trolls feds with MAGA mock-up of affidavit for Mar-a-Lago search

Former President Donald Trump mocked the Justice Department on Friday in a statement modeled after the heavily redacted affidavit for the FBI raid on his Florida estate — and with a typically Trumpian twist.

An evening email distributed by Trump’s Save America PAC included an image resembling the government’s 38-page court filing from earlier in the day.

Trump posted to Truth Social, mocking the redacted documents surrounding the raid of his Mar-a-Lago home. realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

At the top, it bears a blue stamp with the case number and other information identical to the feds’ document.

Underneath are 11 lines that are blacked out except for four words scattered across the page to comprise his famed campaign slogan.

“Make America Great Again,” they say.

In a sarcastic joke to his supporters, Trump added: “They missed a page!”

The feds’ affidavit was unsealed Friday under terms of an order issued by West Palm Beach US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who on Monday rejected a government request to keep the document under wraps.

Reinhart cited “the intense public and historical interest in” the FBI’s unprecedented Aug. 8 search of Trump’s office and storage rooms in the mansion at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, as well as any other areas “used or available” to him and his staff where documents could be stashed.

Authorities have said the raid was part of an ongoing probe into the alleged mishandling of classified information, theft of government records and obstruction of justice.