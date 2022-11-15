Trump trolls DeSantis for once dressing baby in MAGA onesie

Former President Donald Trump trolled Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday after an old campaign ad resurfaced that showed DeSantis dressing his baby in a “Make America Great Again” onesie.

Trump, 76, poked fun at the 44-year-old governor’s past support for him as tensions between the pair escalated in the wake of last week’s midterm elections.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, the former commander-in-chief shared a clip of one of DeSantis’ 2018 gubernatorial campaign videos in which he boasts of Trump’s endorsement.

“Thanks, Ron!” Trump wrote alongside the video.

Trump’s post also featured a tweet from Patriot Takes with the caption: “Never forget that Ron DeSantis made an ad with his baby in a MAGA onesie and called himself a ‘Pitbull Trump defender’.”

DeSantis’ video, which was narrated by his wife Casey, showed the then-congressman teaching his young children some of Trump’s catch phrases and campaign promises.

He was filmed teaching his toddler daughter how to say “Make America Great Again” and how to “build the wall” with blocks. Elsewhere, DeSantis could be seen reading Trump’s “The Art of the Deal” book to his baby boy.

The ad no longer appears to be available on DeSantis’ YouTube page.

Tuesday’s message was the latest in a long line of jabs Trump has taken at DeSantis in recent weeks — and came just hours before the 45th president was slated to announce his 2024 presidential campaign “special announcement” from Mar-a-Lago.

Both men are considered potential rivals for the GOP presidential nomination, but DeSantis has repeatedly deflected questions about a potential White House bid.

The governor, who has been quiet as Trump derided him, hit back on Tuesday — calling the attacks little more than “noise” as he urged critics to “check the scoreboard” of his blowout re-election victory.

“When you’re leading, when you’re getting things done, you take incoming fire,” the governor said in response to a question about Trump’s jabs.

“I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night,” he added. “It was the greatest victory in the history of the state of Florida. It wasn’t just the best governor’s victory — it was that — but we swept in supermajorities in the Florida legislature.”