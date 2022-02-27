Trump tops CPAC’s 2024 presidential election straw poll

Former President Donald Trump is the overwhelming favorite for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election, according to the results of a straw poll announced Sunday.

Trump got 59 percent of the vote in a straw poll conducted at the Conservative Political Action Conference‘s meeting in Orlando, Fla., beating out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 31 percentage points.

But the unscientific survey also showed support for Trump, who delivered the keynote address at CPAC on Saturday night, slipping, while DeSantis gained ground.

In July 2021, Trump got 70 percent of the vote at CPAC, with the Florida governor coming in second with 21 percent.

This year’s informal survey showed that Trump and DeSantis are the leading contenders for the nomination in 2024, as the next closest candidate was former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who came in third with 2 percent of the vote.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second in the straw poll for the 2024 GOP nomination. Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

No other Republican cracked 1 percent.

Among the 1 percenters were Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Tim Scott of South Carolina and Ted Cruz of Texas, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former Vice President Mike Pence, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Asked who the 2024 GOP nominee would likely square off against, 22 percent of the attendees selected Hillary Clinton, who finished 8 percentage points ahead of President Biden.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came in third place with 2 percent of the vote. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former first lady Michelle Obama came in second with 17 percent, followed by Biden at 14 percent, Vice President Kamala Harris at 11 percent, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg with 6 percent and California Gov. Gavin Newsom at 5 percent.

Progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez finished with 1 percent, as did Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.