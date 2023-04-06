Trump told NYC cops he’s a ‘business person’ before arraignment: report

Former President Donald Trump provided law enforcement authorities at a Manhattan courthouse with information about his height, weight and occupation earlier this week before his arraignment on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The personal information, which is typically furnished by all individuals being booked on criminal charges, is recorded by police in an online booking system.

Trump, 76, reportedly told officers on Tuesday that he weighs 240 pounds and stands 6 feet and 2 inches tall, according to Mediaite.

His self-reported height on Tuesday came in 1 inch shorter than what his doctor recorded during his 2020 physical while he was in office.

In 2020, Dr. Sean P. Conley listed Trump as being 6’3” and weighing 244 pounds.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Trump’s Body Mass Index, based on what he told officers in Manhattan Tuesday, is 30.8, putting him in the clinically obese category.

He identified his profession to officers as “business person,” according to Mediaite, rather than former president or presidential candidate.





Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Getty Images





Trump told authorities at his arraignment that his profession is “business person.” AP

Trump is due back in court on Dec. 4.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleges that Trump orchestrated illegal “catch and kill” payments in a scheme to suppress negative stories about him during the 2016 election that continued while he was in office.

The 45th president faces 136 years behind bars if the case reaches trial and he is convicted on all counts.