Trump told a crowd he’d be back in the White House after the 2024 election and made a slew of campaign-like promises at a rally

Former President Donald Trump again promised to return to the White House after the 2024 election.

Speaking at a Friday rally in Wisconsin, Trump appeared to make a bunch of campaign promises.

“We will restore law and order in America,” he said to cheers.

At a Wisconsin rally on Friday night, former President Donald Trump made a series of what appeared to resemble campaign promises — he also vowed that to return to the White House.

“We are going to take back our magnificent White House, we’re going to take it back,” he said to cheers.

After losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, the former president began hosting a series of rallies that have served as a barometer of his popularity among conservatives and could help him maintain momentum for a potential campaign bid.

On Friday, he targeted Biden’s policies and named various initiatives he’d lead in the White House.

“We will shut down Biden’s border disaster, reinstitute our strong remain in Mexico policy, strengthen the patriots of ICE and border control,” he said.

“We will again end catch and release, one of the dumbest programs ever,” he added. “We will end chain migration. We will end the visa lottery and we will clamp down on illegal immigration just like we did less than two years ago.”

“We will stop the crime wave in Democrat-run cities, we will give our police the power they need and the respect they deserve and we will not take immunity protection away from our police,” he continued.”

“We will restore law and order in America. We will hold China accountable for unleashing the virus upon the world. We will protect innocent life. We will defend our constitution. We will defend our totally under siege Second

Amendment.”

Since losing, Trump has said at various times that he expects to win in 2024 should he run in the next presidential election. Friday’s rally marked only the latest time that he made such a claim.

During an American Freedom Tour in March, for example, Trump promised to return to the White House in 2024.

“With the support of everyone in this room, we will take back the House, we will take back the Senate and we will take back our country, and then most importantly in 2024, we are going to take back our beautiful White House,” he said, addressing a crowd of rallygoers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

