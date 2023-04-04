Trump to surrender for arraignment on criminal charges in Manhattan: Live updates

Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned in Manhattan on Tuesday on charges stemming from the investigation into a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump is the first U.S. president to face criminal charges.

Last week, Trump’s lawyers said he planned to plead not guilty and that he was not expected to be put in handcuffs when he heads to the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York City.

Police have erected barriers and increased security at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse and at Trump Tower, where Trump stayed Monday night after flying in from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., which has served as his primary residence since leaving office.

Trump has accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of a politically motivated witch hunt and called the charges a weaponization of the justice system. Some of Trump’s allies, including far-right conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., have said they’ll be on hand to protest his arrest.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York City on Monday ahead of his expected booking and arraignment (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The former president is also under investigation for attempting to influence the 2020 election results in Georgia, his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and his handling of confidential documents that were taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.

Braggs’s investigation was focused on a $130,000 payment to Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, which Trump won over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, is a key witness in the case.

Trump is expected to appear in front of Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw last year’s trial that resulted in a jury finding the Trump Organization guilty on 17 counts of tax fraud. He is then scheduled to fly back to Florida, where he is planning to speak at an event at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.

Yahoo News is providing live updates and analysis from our reporters on the ground in New York City and elsewhere. Follow along in the live blog below.