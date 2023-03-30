Trump to surrender for arraignment in NYC early next week: sources

Indicted former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender early next week, sources told The Post Thursday.

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office — which filed an unprecedented indictment against Trump, 76, related to hush-money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels — wanted him arraigned Friday, sources said.

But Trump’s lawyers wouldn’t agree to that and instead he’ll turn himself in next week, possibly as early as Monday, the sources added.

In a statement, Bragg said his office was in touch with Trump’s legal team on a surrender date.

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan DA’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal,” the statement said. “Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected.”





Charges against Trump have yet to be revealed but grand jurors in Manhattan have been hearing evidence related to hush-money payments made by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen prior to the 2016 election. Stormy Daniels

The NYPD, meanwhile, is gearing up for an all-out circus in the Big Apple, ordering all uniformed members across every rank to be in uniform and “be prepared for deployment” starting at Friday 7 a.m., according to a police memo.

Trump will be fingerprinted, have his mugshot taken and possibly be led into Manhattan court in handcuffs — but he will likely avoid being perp-walked, experts said.

Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, including in a statement Thursday evening.

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable – indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference,” he railed.