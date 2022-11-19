Trump to be reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk posts poll

Former President Trump will be reinstated on Twitter, Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday night.

Trump, 76, was banned from the social media platform after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Musk posted a 24-hour Twitter poll asking users to decide if the controversial Trump, who recently announced a new run for the White House, should be reinstated on the embattled platform.

In the end, more than 15 million people voted, with those choosing to reinstate Trump taking 51.8% of the vote to 48.2% who said no.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk wrote just after 8 p.m.

The Latin phrase means “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”