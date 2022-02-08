Trump tells Joe Rogan to ‘stop apologizing’ during Spotify saga

Former President Donald Trump said Joe Rogan should “stop apologizing” to leftie “lunatics” amid his ongoing Spotify podcast controversy.

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics,” Trump said in a statement Monday night.

“How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened,” he added.

“That’s not you and it never will be!”

Rogan issued an apology on Saturday for his past use of the N-word after a video of him using the racial slur repeatedly on his “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast went viral.

The 54-year-old said past episodes of his podcast contained things “that I wish I hadn’t said, or had said differently.”

“There’s nothing I can do to take that back. I wish I could. Obviously, that’s not possible,” Rogan added. “I certainly wasn’t trying to be racist, and I certainly would never want to offend someone for entertainment with something as stupid as racism.”

Joe Rogan records a podcast episode with controversial guest Dr. Robert Malone.

He also apologized earlier this month — and pledged more balance — after a string of artists, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, quit Spotify and accused him of spreading COVID-19 misinformation on his wildly popular podcast.

“If I p—ed you off, I’m sorry,” Rogan said at the time. “I’m not trying to promote misinformation. I’m not trying to be controversial… I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than just talk to people and have interesting conversations.”

In the wake of the latest saga involving the racial slurs, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek sent a letter to staffers on Sunday criticizing Rogan’s comments — but said the company would not be “canceling” him.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said that the company would not be “cancelling” Joe Rogan. REUTERS

Rogan removed some of his podcast episodes from Spotify after issuing his apology, according to Ek.