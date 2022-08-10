Trump team sent MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid

Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday by showing an email he’d received from former President ’s fundraising team. On Monday, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, was , reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office, which violates the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.

“Mar-a-Lago was raided,” the email began. “The radical Left is corrupt. We must return the power to the people. Please rush in a donation immediately to publicly stand with me against this never-ending witch hunt.”

While it may seem inappropriate to fundraise after the FBI executed a lawful search warrant on your property, this sort of thing is not out of the ordinary for the former president. In a Trump posted last month announcing the death of his ex-wife, Ivana, there was a donation link included at the bottom. This latest fundraising attempt came with a suggested donation and a deadline.

“He thinks I’m good for $45. That’s what his email list managers tell him,” O’Donnell said. “And there’s a deadline. Deadline for my contribution of $45 is immediately. Immediately. I gotta drop everything and contribute.”

Trump’s presidency made history in a multitude of ways. For example, he was the first U.S. president to visit North Korea, he was the first to be , the first former president to have his home raided by the FBI, and as O’Donnell pointed out, the first to raise money off of that.

“Once again, Donald Trump makes American political history, presidential history, with that email,” O’Donnell said. “An email about, ‘My house got raided by the FBI, so please give me a political contribution.’ No one’s ever done that before. That is pure Donald Trump.”

The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell airs weeknights at 10 p.m. on MSNBC.

