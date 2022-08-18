Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty

WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation’s capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal aircraft of a Facebook friend, admitted writing in messages before the Capitol attack that “s–t will go down” and that she needed to “stop the steal.”

Schwab, who traveled to Washington with co-defendants Jenna Ryan and Jason Lee Hyland, admitted she was the first of the trio to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Hyland was sentenced to a week behind bars this month; Ryan — who had declared she was “not going to jail” — was sentenced in November to 60 days in prison.

Katherine Schwab inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (FBI )

Schwab admitted to kicking and throwing media equipment with other members of the mob outside the Capitol.

“I went into the f—ing Capitol,” Schwab admitted saying in a video recording on the day of the riot, calling police “traitors,” “sheep” and “pathetic.”

“You want a revolution, the revolution’s gonna come… you want a f—ing revolution, it’ll happen,” Schwab also admitted saying.

Schwab said she went inside the Capitol because then-Vice President Mike Pence had “f–ked us over.”

Pence was in the building overseeing the counting of electoral votes in a joint session of Congress.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper set Schwab’s sentencing hearing Thursday for Dec. 9.

More than 850 people have been arrested in connection with the attack on the Capitol, and the FBI has the names of hundreds more participants who have not yet been arrested. Justice Department resources have been stretched as the massive number of cases make their way through the FBI, prosecutors and the court system.