Trump Supporter Busted For Blowing Up Own Camper Van, Claiming It Was Biden Voters

A man in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, claimed a blaze outside his own home was started because of his support for former President Donald Trump.

But, it’s now emerged, he set the fire himself.

In September 2020, Denis Molla alleged his camper van was torched and graffiti saying “Biden 2020” and “BLM” was spray-painted on his garage door because of the Trump 2020 flags he had on display.

The day after the inferno, Molla appeared on local television in an emotional interview to recall seeing three people running away from his home before the vehicle exploded ― and that in the immediate aftermath he’d just been focused on getting his two children, aged 2 and 5-months, and their puppies safely out of the property.

On Tuesday, Molla pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of wire fraud after “filing fraudulent insurance claims for a staged arson,” according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

“In reality, Molla started his own property on fire and spray painted the graffiti on his own garage,” it said.

Molla received around $61,000 in insurance payouts and $17,000 in donations via a GoFundMe crowdfunding page, per the report. His sentencing date has not yet been set.

