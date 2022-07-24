Trump suggested that LeBron James could play basketball as a woman, appearing to mock transgender athletes

Former President Donald Trump (L), basketball player LeBron James (R).Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images

Donald Trump suggested that LeBron James could play basketball as a woman.

Trump appeared to be making a jibe at transgender atheletes.

Former President Donald Trump suggested that LeBron James could play basketball as a woman during his speech at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa on Saturday.

“If I were a basketball coach of the women’s team, I would be the greatest coach of all time,” Trump said.

“I’m not a fan of Lebron James at all… I don’t like him, but I’d say ‘LeBron, did you ever think of becoming a woman? Did you ever consider, because I’d like to have you on my team. I’d love to have you on our team, LeBron. But think of it, it’s so crazy what’s happening.”

The former president appeared to be making a jibe at transgender athletes, a subject he often speaks about. He has previously called for a ban on transgender women from competing in sports.

Trump has previously made similar comments about LeBron James possibly getting sex reassignment surgery to compete in women’s sports.

James identifies as male and has never publicly expressed that he might be transgender.

The former president has been at odds with the basketball player for some time, last year calling James “racist” and “divisive” after he responded to the police killing of Ohio teenager Ma’Khia Bryant in April.

James was openly critical of Trump during his time in office, at one point accusing him of using sports to divide people.

