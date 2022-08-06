Trump speaks at 2022 CPAC

Former President Trump addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday.

“The proud patriots here today are the beating heart of the conservative movement,” Trump said after taking the stage to the stirrings of The Village People’s hit “Y.M.C.A “

“You are the loyal defenders of our heritage, culture, our Constitution and our God-given rights. You never stop fighting for America, and I will never ever stop fighting for you.”

Trump was frequently interrupted by raucous applause from the GOP activists who gathered for the CPAC conference in the Hilton Anatole’s Trinity Ballroom in Dallas.

The question of whether or not Trump will seek to reclaim the White House in 2024 has dominated GOP political circles in recent months. The former president — now 76 years old — has publicly teased the possibility with little subtlety.

The CPAC straw poll reveals Trump remains the main choice for 2024. Shelby Tauber/REUTERS

Trump was frequently interrupted by raucous applause from the crowd. REUTERS

A woman wears a “MAGA King” jacket at CPAC in Dallas. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Attendees of CPAC fill the room, some in MAGA gear to support the former president. New York Post

“I’ve already made that decision,” he told New York Magazine last month, adding that the only decision left for him was whether he would announce something before or after the midterm elections.

Party grandees privately hope he holds off until after November so as not to jeopardize GOP candidates in the midterm elections, but generally accept they have no power to influence his timing.

Trump handily won the CPAC straw poll suggesting enthusiasm among base Republican voters has not waned despite his social media ban, two impeachments, and an ongoing probe about his actions during the Jan. 6 riots.