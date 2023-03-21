Trump slams ‘enemies,’ Stormy Daniels’ ‘extortion plot’ ahead of arrest

Donald Trump’s night was made more restless following his attack on Stormy Daniels Monday.

Trump launched several foul-mouthed rants on his social media platform Truth Social, saying he was the victim of a “Stormy ‘Horse Face’ Daniels extortion plot,” since he revealed his impending arrest by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

The ex-POTUS added that he is being targeted by a series of “horrible radical left Democrat” investigations.

“Whether it’s the Mar-a-Lago raid, the Unselect Committee hoax, or the perfect Georgia phone call — it was absolutely perfect — or the Stormy ‘horse face’ Daniels extortion plot, they are all sick, and it’s fake news,” Trump said in a video shared on the platform Monday.

“Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them and they know it very strongly,” he continued. “And they’re looking at the polls where not me, but we, are up by so much they can’t even believe it.”





Donald Trump published a video to Truth Social, condemning the enemies against him ahead of his arrest.

“We won twice, and now we’ve got to win a third time.”

Trump went on to address his loyal followers, telling them directly, “They know that we can defeat them, they know that we will defeat them, but they are not coming after me — they are coming after you. I’m just standing in their way. And I always will stand in their way.”

Trump is facing possible indictment over a $130,000 hush money payment he allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

The former president reimbursed Michael Cohen, his former attorney and “fixer,” for the payment, which was falsely recorded as “legal expenses.”





Trump’s lawyer said the former president continues to deny allegations of a sexual relationship with Stormy Daniels.

AP

Trump has denied the affair and the payment.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to violating federal campaign laws and was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

He also gave a key testimony to the Manhattan grand jury investigating Trump.

Insisting again on Saturday that he’s innocent, Trump reminded his 5 million Truth Social followers that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s campaign had been heavily financed by liberal billionaire George Soros.





A protester holds up a sign outside the New York State Louis Lefkowitz office building where grant jury testimony is being heard in the possible indictment of former President Donald Trump on March 20 in New York City. Peter Foley/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Trump wrote in an all-caps message Saturday morning.

Should Trump be indicted, he will become the first president in US history to face criminal charges after leaving office.

The 45th president resumed where he left off on Monday morning, this time singling out Cohen.

“IT IS THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY OF MANHATTAN WHO IS BREAKING THE LAW BY USING THE FAKE AND FULLY DISCREDITED TESTIMONY (EVEN BY THE SDNY!) OF A CONVICTED LIAR, FELON AND JAILBIRD, MICHAEL COHEN, TO INCREDIBLY PERSECUTE, PROSECUTE, AND INDICT A FORMER PRESIDENT, AND NOW LEADING (BY FAR!) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, FOR A CRIME THAT DOESN’T EXIST,” the former president wrote Sunday.

“ALVIN BRAGG SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THE CRIME OF ‘INTERFERENCE IN A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION,’” he wrote in a follow-up post.