Trump Sidelines $3M Attorney And Inspires Hilarious Twitter Speculation

A highly regarded lawyer for Donald Trump has been sidelined less than a month after he was hired to defend against the investigation into government documents kept at Mar-a-Lago, according to CNN.

In mid-September, media reports found that former Florida Solicitor General Chris Kise was paid a whopping $3 million advance to represent the former president after the FBI seized 11,000 sensitive files from his Florida home in August.

However, Kise was officially sidelined from the federal probe by Tuesday. CNN reported that the lawyer is expected to stay on Trump’s legal team but will not be leading the defense.

Although Trump representatives haven’t explained the reason for the shift, observers are suggesting that Kise may focus on other investigations facing the former president, such as a recent lawsuit filed by the New York attorney general over allegations of a long-running tax-dodging scheme.

Considering that Kise is no longer the top attorney, his $3 million advance might seem a tad high ― especially since Trump has a long history of allegedly stiffing the people who work for him. However, Kise’s salary was covered by the former president’s key fundraising arm, the Save America political action committee.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

