Trump shares pic holding baseball bat near DA’s head

Former President Donald Trump has sparked outrage by sharing images showing him holding a baseball bat next Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s head — and calling him “a degenerate psychopath” who “hates the USA!”

Trump, 76, shared the image — featured in a link to an article — on his Truth Social Thursday as he devoted his day to attacking the prosecutor for pursuing a case over the “hush money” payout to porn star Stormy Daniels.

“They are HUMAN SCUM!” he wrote in one post asking why Bragg “refuses to do the right thing and ‘call it a day?’”

He continued raging until the early hours of Friday with continued incendiary name-calling.

“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?” he asked just after 1 a.m.





The former president shared the image, part of a linked article, to his Truth Social on Thursday.

“Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely [sic] hates the USA!”

He continued posting until gone 2 a.m. — then started again after 9 a.m., writing: “PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!”

His latest images — especially the baseball image — quickly sparked a Bronx cheer online, with few coming out to bat for him.

Law professor Jennifer Taub shared a screenshot to Twitter, calling it a “threat” that “is obstruction of justice and is a dangerous call to violence.”

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen also tweeted that “threatening a prosecutor is a crime in NY. In fact MULTIPLE crimes.”

Others called him “a violent, Pathological criminal” who is “dangerous, unhinged, and running free to incite violence in America.”

“Enough really is f—ing enough,” one person told their more than 90,000 followers.

Former MSNBC host Keith Olberman tagged the justice department as he raged: “ARREST TRUMP NOW.”

He accused Trump of having “issued repeated stochastic terrorist calls for his cult to ‘remove’ the ‘animal’ Alvin Bragg – and use a baseball bat.

“He’s trying to get this man killed. Period. Enough,” he told his one million followers, comparing Trump’s bat image to “a movie murder scene” and part of a plot “as disgusting as Charles Manson.”

He called the former president “an active, mortal threat” to those investigating him “and all witnesses involved,” saying he must be immediately busted with “no perp walk, no bail.”

Trump first said last week that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, which came and went without any word of charges. Instead, the grand jury was postponed both Wednesday and Thursday.

Manhattan prosecutors have been presenting evidence to the grand jury since late January in connection with the $130,000 hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before Trump’s shock victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which Trump has denied.

Former Trump lawyer and ex-con Michael Cohen alleges he made the payment at Trump’s direction. Bragg reportedly plans to charge the ex-president with falsifying business records for allegedly writing off the payment as “legal fees.”

The alleged offense would be a misdemeanor under state law, but Bragg wants to elevate it to a felony through an untested legal theory that would tie it to a violation of federal campaign finance rules, according to the Times.