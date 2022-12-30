Trump shares article saying Melania put up better Christmas decorations in the White House than Jill Biden

White House Christmas decorations in 2018, left, and in 2022.Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency.Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Donald Trump on Tuesday shared an article complimenting his wife’s White House Christmas decor.

The post, from a conservative site, said Melania had “impeccable taste” compared with Jill Biden.

Trump has complained before about Melania’s decorations getting little credit.

Former President Donald Trump shared an article arguing that Melania Trump did a better job decorating the White House for Christmas than the current first lady, Jill Biden.

Trump posted the opinion piece on his social-media platform, Truth Social, on Tuesday with no additional comment.

The article, written by the journalist Mike Landry, was published by the conservative website The Western Journal on Christmas Day.

It is titled “Flashback to When Things Were Better: Melania Trump’s WH Christmas Decorations Throughout the Years” and compares the Christmas decorations of the former first lady and Jill Biden.

In the article, Landry wrote that President Joe Biden’s wife’s efforts didn’t compare to those of the Trump era.

“This is not to be political, or overly critical of the decorating work of Joe Biden’s wife. And I make no claims of expertise in decoration or interior design,” Landry wrote.

“It’s just that I know beauty when I see it, and Melania Trump added glamor and impeccable taste in presenting the people’s White House for the holiday seasons while she was there.”

Melania Trump’s nontraditional Christmas decorations during the Trumps’ time in the White House were frequently mocked on social media.

In 2017, she went for an all-white Christmas theme, including large twigs bathed in white lights in the corridors of the White House. One year later, she decorated the East Colonnade of the White House with a row of crimson topiary trees.

Trump has previously criticized the media for its discussion of those Christmas displays. In a speech at the First Baptist Church in Dallas in November last year, Trump said she “would make the most beautiful Christmas decorations.”

“I remember she made these magnificent red trees, and the media said, ‘Oh, that’s terrible.’ I said, ‘Honey, next time, try white,'” he said.

“She made magnificently — remember, the most beautiful you’ve ever seen — white trees,” he added. “And they said, ‘Oh, that’s terrible.’ I said, the next time: ‘Let’s do it more traditionally. Let’s go with green.'”

“We went with beautiful green trees, and they said: ‘Why wouldn’t you make them white like they used to be?'” he said, without giving specifics of the criticism.

Melania Trump herself has privately expressed exasperation with the process of decorating the White House.

In a tape secretly recorded by a former friend and senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, and released to the public in 2020, Melania Trump was caught saying: “I’m working … my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

The theme of 2022’s White House Christmas decorations was “We the People.” It included 77 trees, 83,615 holiday lights, and tributes to fallen soldiers.

Read the original article on Business Insider