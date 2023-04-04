Trump sends out fundraising appeal hours before his arraignment

Former President Donald Trump ​​blasted out a fundraising appeal to his supporters ahead of his arraignment Tuesday, decrying the “loss of justice in America” and saying that he will be “out of commission” for a while.

Addressing the email to “Patriot,” the 76-year-old Trump said, “today, we mourn the loss of justice in America.”

​”​Today is the day that a ruling political party ARRESTS its leading opponent for having committed NO CRIME​,” the email from the former president’s Make America Great Again campaign proclaimed.

“As I will be out of commission for the next few hours, I want to take this moment to THANK YOU for all of your support​,” it continued.

Trump added that he was “blown away” by the money, support and prayers he has received since Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the indictment March 30.

Since then, the 45th president has raised more than $8 million, including $4 million in the first 24 hours after charges were filed.





Donald Trump, speaking at a rally in Waco, Texas, on March 25, sent out a last-minute fundraising appeal before his scheduled arraignment on Tuesday. Getty Images

​Trump has spent the past ​two weeks blasting Bragg’s investigation as a “political persecution” while soliciting donations from his MAGA supporters.

The former president, ​who spent the night in New York after flying up from his Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday, also said, “it’s sad to see what’s happening – not for myself – but for our country.​ ​This is not the America you and I once knew.​”​​

He claimed the US was turning into a “Marxist Third World country that ​CRIMINALIZES dissent and IMPRISONS its political opposition​.​”​

However, Trump also implored his supporters, “do NOT lose hope in America​.”





Donald Trump’s supporters gather Tuesday outside the courthouse in Lower Manhattan where the former president will appear for his arraignment. Getty Images





Former President Donald Trump has raised more than $8 million since the Manhattan DA announced his indictment. AFP via Getty Images

“​We are a nation that declared its independence from the world’s biggest empire, won two world wars, and landed the first man on the moon. Resilience is in our blood​,” he said, adding that “we will prevail once again and WIN the White House in 2024.”​

Thanking ​his backers for their support, Trump asked: “If you can chip in, please make a contribution peacefully to SAVE AMERICA​.”​​

He signed off on the email with “Your favorite President Donald J. Trump.”​​

The email also contained a small provision.

“​(But if you’re doing poorly due to Biden’s policies, please ignore the donation request. Take care of yourself! We will soon Make America Great Again and our economy will come ROARING BACK!)​”