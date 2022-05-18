Trump says ‘Oz won’ Pa. GOP primary despite likely recount

Former President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that former TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz “won” the Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary — despite Oz holding a razor-thin lead with thousands of mail-in ballots and Pittsburgh-area votes left to count.

Trump endorsed Oz and attacked his chief rival David McCormick during the final stretch of the campaign.

“The Club For Growth Candidate [Kathy Barnette], who lost, took many votes away from Oz. Also, early Mail-In Ballots were sent without my having endorsed yet. Despite all of this, Oz won!” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump, who lost Pennsylvania in 2020 due to mail-in ballots that heavily favored President Biden, added: “Here we go again! In Pennsylvania they are unable to count the Mail-In Ballots. It is a BIG MESS. Our Country should go to paper ballots, with same day voting. Just done in France, zero problems. Get Smart America!!!”

On Wednesday morning, Oz led McCormick by a .12 percentage point margin — or slightly more than 1,500 votes — according to an incomplete state government tally.

In addition to a large number of absentee ballots that remain to be counted, 33 voting precincts in McCormick’s home base of Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, have not reported results and an online message says the county election board would not update its vote counts until after a Friday morning meeting.

The former president’s endorsement frequently has been decisive in settling contested Republican primaries, but Trump took two big blows on Tuesday when Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) and Idaho gubernatorial candidate Janice McGeachin lost their races despite the 45th president’s backing.

Trump did score a big win in Pennsylvania when his choice of gubernatorial candidate, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, easily won that primary after championing the former president’s claims that voter fraud resulted in his 2020 loss to Biden. Mastriano also attended the large pro-Trump rally that preceded last year’s Capitol riot and was caught on video walking through broken barricades during the violence.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, an ally of socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, easily won the Democratic primary for Senate, despite undergoing primary day surgery to install a pacemaker and defibrillator after suffering a stroke last week.

The general election victor will replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

Oz would be the nation’s first Muslim senator while McCormick, who earned $22 million last year, would be one of Congress’s richest members.

McCormick was CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates until this year and won support from Trump West Wing advisers Kellyanne Conway and Hope Hicks and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He’s married to former Trump deputy national security adviser Dina Powell.

Trump tore into McCormick at a recent rally, calling him a “liberal Wall Street Republican” who “is not MAGA.”

The ex-president also ridiculed McCormick’s aggressive hiring or his former aides, saying, “if anybody was within 200 miles of me, he hired them.”

McCormick’s campaign was buffeted by criticism of Bridgewater’s decision to raise $1.25 billion last year for new investments in China — making the firm one of the top foreign investors in the country. His allies also denied that he offshored jobs to India at a different company.

“I do know that he was with a company that managed money for communist China, and he is absolutely the candidate of special interests and globalists and the Washington establishment,” Trump said at a rally for Oz, adding: “David is totally controlled, this is the opponent, by [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell, the old crow, the old broken down crow.”

A super PAC backing McCormick’s candidacy reportedly spent more than $17 million, while a similar group backing Oz spent about $3 million.

