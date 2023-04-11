Trump says NYC courthouse workers apologized day of his arraignment

In his first interview since his unprecedented arrest, former President Donald Trump claimed that Manhattan court employees “were actually crying” and even apologized to him when he arraigned last week.

Trump described the apparent mood of some Manhattan Criminal Court workers in a sit-down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, where the 45th president also raised concerns over President Biden’s mental health.

“When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I’ll tell you people were crying. People that work there,” Trump said. “Professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody. It’s a tough, tough place and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said I’m sorry,” he told Carlson, according to a clip of the interview that airs Tuesday night.

Trump turned himself in last Tuesday to authorities in New York, where he was arraigned on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to “hush money” payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy bunny Karen McDougal.

Prosecutors alleged Trump orchestrated illegal “catch and kill” payments in a scheme to suppress negative stories about him during the 2016 election.





Trump sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for his first interview since his arraignment last week. FOX





Trump is facing 34 counts related to falsifying business records. POOL via CNP/startraksphoto.com

Trump, who pleaded not guilty, has slammed the charges as a political “witch hunt” brought on by controversial Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump, who is still seeking the GOP nomination for the 2024 presidential election, also told Carlson that he doesn’t believe President Biden, 80, is fit for another four years in the White House.

“Look, I watch him just like you do. And I think it’s almost inappropriate for me to say it. I don’t see how it’s possible. But there’s something wrong,” he said. “I saw his answer today on television about whether or not he was going to run to a very nice guy named Al Roker. You can’t get a softer question than that. It was a long answer about the eggs and this and that, look I don’t think he can.”





Trump has blasted the case as a “witch hunt” and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Getty Images





The former president questioned President Joe Biden’s mental health in his interview with Carlson. AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, ahead of the White House Easter Egg Roll., Biden told Roker “I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet.”

The president has repeatedly insisted that he “intends” to run, but his advanced age and questions about his mental acuity have led to doubts among fellow Democrats.

The White House has declined to comment on the case against Trump.

“I think the American people should feel reassured that when there is an ongoing case like this one, that we’re just not commenting,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a news conference last week.