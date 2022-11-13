Trump says Mitch McConnell ‘blew’ midterms in rant

Former President Donald Trump teared into Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell again Sunday — declaring it was the Kentucky congressman’s “fault” for the GOP setback in the Senate.

While Republicans still have a shot to flip the House, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s win over GOP challenger Adam Laxalt in Nevada on Saturday gave Democrats 50 seats to secure the Senate.

“It’s Mitch McConnell’s fault. Spending money to defeat great Republican candidates instead of backing Blake Masters and others was a big mistake. Giving 4 Trillion Dollars to the Radical Left for the Green New Deal, not Infrastructure, was an even bigger mistake,” Trump seethed on his on his Truth Social platform.

“He blew the Midterms, and everyone despises him and his otherwise lovely wife, Coco Chow!,” the former commander-in-chief added about McConnel’s wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Transportation Secretary in the Trump administration.

Masters, whom Trump endorsed in the Arizona Senate race, lost to Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly by more than 5 percentage points.

Trump also linked to a Friday article in conservative outlet The Federalist that argued McConnell must be ousted over his handling of the midterms.

“Agree with this 100%! Mitch McConnell is a disaster for the Republican Party and the Country,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“He should have improved Infrastructure to fix it, not the Green New Deal, wrapped up like Infrastructure. He gave the Democrats 4 Trillion Dollars to throw out the window, and backed bad candidates like Lisa Murkowski,” Trump raged.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been assailed by former President Donald Trump for his handling of the midterm elections. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The Federalist said McConnell “sabotaged” Republicans in the midterm elections by supporting Masters and Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska.

Tshibaka has a slight lead on GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski but neither candidate got more than 50% so the race will be determined by ranked choice voting.

Former President Donald Trump ripped Sen. Mitch McConnell for not doing more to elect Republicans in a posting on Truth Social.

But it isn’t just McConnell in Trump’s crosshairs.

The embattled former president has also spouted unfounded allegations about broken voting machines in Nevada and Arizona and taken a shot at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Trump claimed Youngkin “couldn’t have won without me” last year and bizarely suggested the governor’s name “sounds Chinese.”

McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.