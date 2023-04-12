Trump says he won’t drop out of presidential race if convicted of felony

Former President Donald Trump has vowed to remain in the 2024 presidential race if he’s convicted in the Stormy Daniels “hush money” case.

Trump made the declaration in an interview that aired Tuesday when asked by Fox News host Tucker Carlson if the felony charges he’s facing would ever cause him to give up on a second term as commander-in-chief.

“No, I’d never drop out,” he told Carlson. “It’s not my thing. I wouldn’t do it.”





Trump, 76, could still run for president — and even lead the country if elected — if he is in fact convicted of the slew of felony charges he faces in New York.

If the Republican was found guilty, nothing in the Constitution could actually stop him from continuing his reelection bid, according to nine legal experts interviewed by Business Insider.

“If he happens to be in prison at the time of the next presidential election, the fact that he’s in prison will not prevent him from running,” said Michael Gerhardt, a constitutional law professor at the University of North Carolina School of Law.





The ex-president pleaded not guilty last Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to the alleged payment to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election over an alleged affair between the two.

Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels and said he “did nothing wrong” on Carlson’s show multiple times. His case could be more than a year away from a trial.