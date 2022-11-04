Trump says he will ‘very, very, very probably’ run in 2024

He’s dropping very, very, very big hints.

Former President Donald Trump fired up a huge audience of supporters in Iowa late Thursday by coming the closest so far to confirming he plans to run again in 2024.

“And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK,” Trump told a rally in Sioux City.

“Very, very, very probably — VERY, very, very probably,” he repeated, pausing to listen to huge cheers and a chant of “Trump! Trump!”

“Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you. Very soon. Get ready,” he added, later sharing a clip to his Truth Social account.

Still, the news is not surprising given that the 45th commander-in-chief has for months been hinting at plans for a third run for the White House.

It’s a step up from last month, when he similarly told a rally he “will probably have to do it again” — without the string of “very”s.

As for his tease that an announcement will come “very soon,” aides have suggested that it could come as early as next week, after the midterm elections.

Trump was speed-dialing confidantes to hash out possible scenarios as he looks to benefit from expected Republican wins in Tuesday’s midterms, his advisers said.

“I think like a moth to a flame, Trump will run in 2024,” one senior adviser told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“I think that he wants to run and announcing before Thanksgiving gives him a great advantage over his opponents and he understands that.”

Insiders think Trump could make the announcement next week to capitalize on expected Republican gains in the midterm elections. The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Imag

Reince Priebus predicted it will “be very difficult” for another Republican to defeat Trump. The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Imag

Reince Priebus, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, put the likelihood at “like 95% he’s going to run.”

But if he does, Priebus predicted, “he will be very difficult for any Republican to defeat.”

With Post wires