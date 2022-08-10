Trump says FBI wouldn’t let his attorneys watch raid

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted the FBI for allegedly refusing to let his attorneys watch the raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate and make sure that agents were not “planting” evidence.

Trump, 76, said Wednesday in a message on his social media platform Truth Social that the FBI and other federal government officials wouldn’t let anyone from his staff, including his attorneys, “anywhere near the areas” that were being examined during Monday’s raid at his palatial home.

“Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hopefully not, ‘planting,’” the former president wrote. “Why did they STRONGLY insist on having nobody watching them, everybody out?”

Trump’s message concluded: “Obama and Clinton were never ‘raided,’ despite big disputes!”

A message seeking a response from the FBI was not immediately returned early Wednesday.

Trump’s comments come after FBI agents spent nine hours scouring his private office on Monday, as well as breaking into his safe and even digging into Melania Trump’s wardrobe.

The search warrant used by the FBI focused solely on presidential records and evidence of classified information being stored there, The Post has learned.

Trump has expressed concerns that FBI agents or Department of Justice attorneys had “planted stuff” because they would not allow his lawyers inside the 128-room estate during the operation involving 30 agents from the Southern District of Florida and the FBI’s Washington field office.

The raid extended into the Trump family’s entire quarters at Mar-a-Lago, including a locked basement storage room where 15 boxes of material from the White House were stored.

The boxes contain documents from Trump’s tenure at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue — reportedly including letters from former President Barack Obama and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

The material had been packed up by the General Services Administration and shipped to Mar-a-Lago when Trump left office in January 2020, a legal source told The Post.

Trump said his attorneys were kept away during the Mar-a-Lago raid. Gregory P. Mango

Trump’s attorneys, meanwhile, had been cooperating with federal authorities on the return of the documents to the National Archives and Records Administration, sources said.

A federal judge had to sign off on a warrant to authorize Monday’s raid after establishing that FBI agents had shown probable cause before they could descend on Trump’s property.

Justice Department spokesperson Dena Iverson declined to comment on the search, including about whether Attorney General Merrick Garland had personally authorized it.

Garland, however, has said publicly: “No one is above the law.”

