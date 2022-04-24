Trump says Biden is ‘taking orders from the Easter Bunny’ and that America ‘is being run by a deranged group of extremists’

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally hosted by the former president at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on April 23, 2022 in Delaware, Ohio.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Donald Trump made remarks questioning Joe Biden’s ability to lead during an Ohio rally on Saturday.

He referenced several viral moments involving Biden that were captured on video.

Trump also said the country was being led by “a deranged group of extremists.”

After a rant on federal water flow restrictions for showerheads, former President Donald Trump decided to take a dig at President Joe Biden during his Saturday rally in Ohio.

“We’ve never had anything like this and we have a president right now sadly, who has absolutely no idea what the hell is happening,” Trump said.

“Our country’s going to hell,” Trump said. “He’s shaking hands with the air. He’s walking around somewhat bewildered — I’d say it’s no good — and taking orders from the Easter Bunny.”

Trump was apparently referencing a few of Biden’s recent viral moments, including one in which a person in an Easter Bunny costume seemed to direct him as he greeted supporters.

He also referenced a video where Biden sticks his open hand forward after a speech. Some said it appeared he was trying to shake hands with the air.

Fact-checkers have since said Biden was actually gesturing to a crowd.

Trump urged voters to vote Republican lest they want to keep America in a “death spiral of crime” and said America was being run by a “deranged group of extremists” while criticizing Biden’s energy policies. “We walk on liquid gold, and they want us to buy from Venezuela,” Trump said.

Representatives for Biden and Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

