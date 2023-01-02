Trump says 2022 midterms not ‘my fault,’ pushes blame on McConnell

Former President Donald Trump has again insisted that it “wasn’t my fault” Republicans failed to live up to “expectations in the MidTerms,” instead blaming the GOP’s purported mishandling of the “abortion issue.”

​”​It wasn’t my fault that the Republicans didn’t live up to expectations in the MidTerms,” the 76-year-old Trump said on his Truth Social platform Sunday evening. “I was 233-20! It was the ​’abortion issue,​’​ poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother, that lost large numbers of Voters​.

“Also, the people that pushed so hard, for decades, against abortion, got their wish from the U.S. Supreme Court, & just plain disappeared, not to be seen again​. Plus, Mitch stupid $’s!​” he added, referring to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), whom Trump has repeatedly attacked since the Nov. 8 elections.

Former President Donald Trump said Republicans’ failure to meet expectations in the midterm elections “wasn’t my fault.” Getty Images

Two days after the midterms, Trump disputed reports that he was angry over the poor Republican results, saying he was satisfied with how they turned out.

“For those many people that are being fed the fake narrative from the corrupt media that I am Angry about the Midterms, don’t believe it,” he said on Truth Social at the time. “I am not at all angry, did a great job (I wasn’t the one running!), and am very busy looking into the future.”

“Remember, I am a ‘Stable Genius,’” he added.

Former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social posting about the 2022 midterm elections. Truth/@realDonaldTrump

​Republicans began pointing the finger at Trump immediately after Election Day, when a number of high-profile candidates endorsed by the 45th president lost their races — including Rep. Lee Zeldin in New York, Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Kari Lake in Arizona and Herschel Walker in Georgia.

By contrast, most of the victories by Trump-endorsed candidates came in safe Republican states and House districts.

Republicans gained a narrow majority in the House, but Democrats retained control of the Senate — even picking up a seat against all expectations.

Donald Trump pinned blame for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance in the midterm elections on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. AP

The GOP had anticipated a red wave, with polls showing President Biden’s favorability ratings hovering around 40%, annual inflation rates at four-decade highs, and rising crime across America.

But the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overturning the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade buoyed Democrats at the ballot box.

Three of Trump’s Supreme Court appointees — Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett — signed on to the opinion by Justice Samuel Alito.

Trump-backed candidates like Oz and Walker stumbled when confronting the issue, and another endorsee — Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano — previously backed a near-total abortion ban once a fetal heartbeat is recorded.

Oz asserted that abortion is “still murder” at any stage of pregnancy because “life starts at conception.”

Walker, the former NFL star, was left denying claims that he paid women to get abortions, despite campaigning on a pro-life platform.

McConnell blamed the Republicans’ midterm flop on “candidate quality” issues, saying the party’s hands were tied in races with Trump-backed candidates who denied the results of the 2020 election.

“Our ability to control primary outcomes was quite limited in ’22 because the support of the former president proved to be very decisive in these primaries so my view was do the best with the cards you’re dealt,” ​the Kentucky Republican said ​last month.

“Hopefully in the next cycle, we’ll have quality candidates everywhere and a better outcome.”