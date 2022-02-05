Trump said the GOP is ‘getting absolutely creamed’ in redistricting and blamed Mitch McConnell, even though redistricting happens at the state level

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (left), and former President Donald Trump (right).Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump blamed Sen. Mitch McConnell for recent redistricting developments.

The senator does not have a say in the redistricting, which happens on the state level.

Democrats have picked up some wins in challenges to congressional maps drawn by Republicans.

President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Mitch McConnell over recent redistricting, even though the Senate minority leader is not involved in the changes.

“Republicans are getting absolutely creamed with the phony redistricting going on all over the Country,” Trump said in a statement on Saturday, adding “the Old Broken-Down Crow, Mitch McConnell, sits back and does nothing to help the Party.”

Democrats have recently been focused on challenging congressional and legislative maps drawn by Republicans.

On Friday, the North Carolina Supreme Court rejected new maps that were drafted by Republicans, ruling they amounted to illegal partisan gerrymandering. Last month, the Ohio Supreme Court also tossed GOP-drawn maps, ruling they violated the state’s anti-gerrymandering law.

Trump singled out redistricting in New York that was signed into law Thursday and could pick up some seats for Democrats in the House of Representatives, CNN reported. A Republican-led group is challenging the new maps, The New York Times reported.

A representative for McConnell did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Trump also attacked McConnell on Friday in a statement rebuking former Vice President Mike Pence for saying the former president was “wrong” about his ability to overturn the election results.

