Trump said he doesn’t ‘have time to lose weight’ after Dr. Oz advised him he was too heavy

Former President Donald Trump (L), Dr. Mehmet Oz (R).Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo, Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Donald Trump said he doesn’t “have time to lose weight,” despite advice from Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Before becoming president, Trump appeared on Dr. Oz’s show and discussed his weight.

Oz told him that his BMI was high, and Trump agreed that he should lose 15-20 pounds.

Former President Donald Trump said that he doesn’t “have time to lose weight” despite advice from Dr. Mehmet Oz, who he recently endorsed in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

“Can you believe I weigh 208 [pounds]? Now maybe a little more,” Trump told a crowd in a video posted on social media.

“Dr. Oz said ‘you should lose weight.’ I said ‘I don’t have time to lose weight!'”

It is not clear what event the former president was speaking at when he made the comments. According to The Independent, he was talking after his rally in North Carolina, last week.

Prior to becoming president, Trump appeared on Dr. Oz’s show and discussed his weight.

During the show, the doctor noted that at 6 foot 3, and weighing 236 pounds, Trump’s body mass index was high.

“It’s probably close to 30 which is sort of the barrier for most people,” Oz told him.

A BMI of 30 or over falls within the obesity range, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trump responded by agreeing that he wanted to lose 15-20 pounds, but said it was difficult because of “the way I live.”

While the former president doesn’t drink coffee or alcohol, his love of fast-food, burgers, and ice cream is well-documented.

In his endorsement statement last week, Trump referenced Oz’s previous comments about his weight while praising him for being “popular, respected, and smart.”

“He even said that I was in extraordinary health, which made me like him even more (although he said I should lose a couple of pounds!),” Trump said in the statement.

Read the original article on Business Insider