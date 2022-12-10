Trump rips Jewish leaders for ‘lack of loyalty’ to him

Former President Donald Trump denounced Jewish leaders on Friday, accusing them of a “lack of loyalty” to him and saying that they “should be ashamed of themselves.”

Trump’s latest missive comes after a report that some Jewish leaders have demanded an audience with the 76-year-old former president and want him to apologize for his November Mar-a-Lago dinner with anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

“How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel. They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to Israel,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday.

Prominent Republican Jewish leaders, some of them GOP donors, have reportedly been circulating a letter asking the former president to distance himself from West and Fuentes to no avail, with some “angrily” demanding to meet with Trump, according to a Rolling Stone report from earlier this week.

Trump’s infamous day-after-Thanksgiving dinner with West and Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago estate sparked a firestorm of criticism against the ex-commander-in-chief, with several top Republicans denouncing him.

Donald Trump questioned jewish loyalty in a post on Truth Social Friday. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

“There is no bottom to the degree to which he’s willing to degrade himself, and the country for that matter,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told NBC News last month. “Having dinner with those people was disgusting.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence called on his former boss to apologize in the aftermath of the scandal.

“President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an anti-semite and a Holocaust denier a seat at the table — and I think he should apologize,” Pence said in a NewsNation interview last month.

Kanye’s recent antisemetic comments have sparked outrage. TuckerCarlson/Twitter

Trump claims he was not aware of Fuentes’s views at the time and didn’t hear him espouse anything objectionable.

“I had never heard of the man — I had no idea what his views were, and they weren’t expressed at the table in our very quick dinner, or it wouldn’t have been accepted,” he said last month.

The former president has not condemned West, who has railed against Jews over the last several weeks, told anti-Semitic jokes, and has even praised the German Nazi’s and Adolf Hitler.