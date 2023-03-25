Trump Ripped In Withering Editorial From Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post

The New York Post, the previously pro-Donald Trump tabloid owned by conservative billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch, on Friday urged supporters of the former president to look elsewhere.

The newspaper, which appears to have increasingly soured on Trump since the GOP’s poor 2022 midterm results, called out his threat of “death and destruction” if he is indicted following an investigation into a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

“He hasn’t changed in the slightest. There is no shame,” wrote the Post’s editorial board, which said it didn’t disagree with claims it was a “biased prosecution” but slammed Trump for seeking to inspire a mob.

“Time and time again, Trump’s responses have been unhinged, vindicative and self-defeating,” it continued. “Trump is not trying to make America a better place” but just seeking revenge.

“You want a leader who will fight for you?” the board asked in conclusion. “Then you have to pick someone who can actually get elected. Republicans can’t throw away their shot in 2024.”

Read the full editorial here.

